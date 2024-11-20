The naming of the new Police Commissioner

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is expected to front media this afternoon to unveil Richard Chambers as the new Police Commissioner.

The Herald understands Chambers, currently Assistant Commissioner, will take on the commissioner role after Andrew Coster stood down before becoming the chief executive of the new Social Investment Agency.

Mitchell was set to give a press conference at 3pm today with the new commissioner expected to be announced. It was unclear whether Chambers would be attending.

The announcement would be timely, given new powers targeting gangs come into force from midnight tonight, including the controversial gang patch ban.