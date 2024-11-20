Advertisement
Police Minister Mark Mitchell set to unveil Richard Chambers as new Police Commissioner

Adam Pearse
Police Minister Mark Mitchell is expected to front media this afternoon to unveil Richard Chambers as the new Police Commissioner.

The Herald understands Chambers, currently Assistant Commissioner, will take on the commissioner role after Andrew Coster stood down before becoming the chief executive of the new Social Investment Agency.

Mitchell was set to give a press conference at 3pm today with the new commissioner expected to be announced. It was unclear whether Chambers would be attending.

The announcement would be timely, given new powers targeting gangs come into force from midnight tonight, including the controversial gang patch ban.

The ban, which applied to gang patches in all public places and was supported by the Police Association, had prompted concern from Opposition MPs about the reaction from gang members and questions about how police would enforce it while maintaining their own safety.

The ban was one of several measures passed by the Government to target gangs, including the ability for police to issue dispersal notices to break up public gang gatherings and non-consorting orders to prevent gang members from communicating.

In September, the Herald reported how most police and political insiders believed the new commissioner would be a two-horse race between Chambers and Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming and Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers were seen as the two leading contenders vying to be the next Commissioner of Police. Photo / NZME
Chambers joined the police in 1996 and also worked on the frontline in Auckland. After qualifying as a detective, Chambers later moved to Wellington and was appointed as the area commander for Lower Hutt in 2007.

Stints as the district commander for Tasman and Auckland followed before Chambers moved back to Wellington as an assistant commissioner in 2016.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.

