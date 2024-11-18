Members of Hīkoi mo te Tiriti marches up Rotorua’s Fenton St on Friday. Photo / Ben Fraser

For several days, thousands of people have travelled from the country’s southern and northernmost points in protest action designed to highlight the value of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

It was also in response to the Government’s Treaty Principles Bill that proposed to redefine the Treaty’s principles.

The bill, an Act Party creation which passed its first reading last week, has faced widespread opposition from many Māori organisations as well as Opposition and Government MPs.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who agreed to support the bill to first reading, argued the bill was too simplistic and didn’t recognise the nuance needed when addressing constitutional matters.

In police’s latest update today, it warned of “heavier-than-usual” traffic in Porirua as hīkoi participants held an event at Ngāti Toa Domain.

It also referenced a group travelling from Masterton this morning, which was expected to arrive in Greytown this afternoon.

“Police are asking motorists travelling around the wider Wellington region to plan ahead as delays are expected, and take extra caution on the roads today,” the update read.

Tomorrow, the hīkoi convoy was expected to travel from Takapūwāhia Marae to Waitangi Park in Te Aro before proceeding to Parliament grounds from 9am along Courtenay Place, Manners St, Willis St and Lambton Quay.

The Herald today reported a gang source that indicated members of several gangs could be in the hīkoi’s number tomorrow and were reportedly considering their own protest of the upcoming patch ban.

The public patch ban was one of several new powers becoming available to police from Thursday, including issuing dispersal notices to break up public gang gatherings and non-consorting orders to prevent gang members from communicating.

