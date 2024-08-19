Katherine Rich has been appointed chief executive of Business New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Katherine Rich has been appointed chief executive of Business New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

BusinessNZ’s board has appointed former MP Katherine Rich as its new chief executive.

Rich has held several governance roles, including as chairwoman of Fairtrade Australia and New Zealand, and as member of the Barnardos board.

In recent times, Rich has worked as a consultant for Anthem, a marketing and communications agency.

Before that, Rich was the chief executive of the New Zealand Food and Grocery Commission and served three terms in Parliament with the National Party between 1999 and 2008.

BusinessNZ president Andrew Hunt said Rich’s “experience and leadership profile would create strong value, continuing BusinessNZ’s record of successful advocacy and adding to its legacy of delivering a strong voice for members”.