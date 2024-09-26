Advertisement
Southern Alps avalanche: Heliski tour company Alpine Guides remembers colleague buried in snow

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
The man who died after being buried by an avalanche in the Southern Alps was a heliskiing guide and is being remembered by his colleagues as a much-loved friend.

The incident happened about midday yesterday near Mt Arrowsmith in the Ashburton Lakes District. A search and rescue team was dispatched, with a helicopter flown in from Christchurch.

The company behind the heliskiing tours, Alpine Guides, told the Herald their guide was pulled from the snow but did not survive.

“Our guide was a much-loved friend and colleague, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The other skiers on the trip were uninjured, the company said.

Alpine Guides said the avalanche happened on Pito Peak in the Southern Ashburton Range.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident, Alpine Guides said. Methven Heliski, the specific outfit running the trip, said it would “cooperate fully” with the investigation.

“No further comment will be made while the investigation is underway,” the company said.

