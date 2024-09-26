The man who died after being buried by an avalanche in the Southern Alps was a heliskiing guide and is being remembered by his colleagues as a much-loved friend.

The incident happened about midday yesterday near Mt Arrowsmith in the Ashburton Lakes District. A search and rescue team was dispatched, with a helicopter flown in from Christchurch.

The company behind the heliskiing tours, Alpine Guides, told the Herald their guide was pulled from the snow but did not survive.

“Our guide was a much-loved friend and colleague, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

The other skiers on the trip were uninjured, the company said.