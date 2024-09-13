“There is going to be rain elsewhere, just not as much.”

🌨 Snow down south but rain heading north 🌧



It's another weekend of generally unsettled weather around the country as this period of non-stop weather systems continues.



Get all the severe weather details here: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/ORbe9KLFMp — MetService (@MetService) September 12, 2024

Ferris said the rain watches were connected to the recent dumping of snow on the South Island.

“The moisture has come in from the Tasman Sea, but at the same time, there has been cold air pushed in from the south,” he said.

“The warmer moist air comes in and is on top of the cold air beneath.”

Heavy snowfall across the Southern Canterbury High Country and inland Otago caused widespread disruption, power outages and chaos for drivers yesterday.

Heavy snow fall in Queenstown on Friday morning. Photo / Dhariwal Harpreet

Queenstown’s Wakatipu High School and Alexandra’s Dunstan High School closed for the day due to the weather conditions.

About 6.45am, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said the Crown Range Rd was closed by snow, while snow and ice closed SH6 Haast to Makarora, SH85 Kyeburn to Omakau, SH85 Palmerston to Kyeburn and SH94 Te Anau to Milford Sound.

Hundreds of skiers and boarders were left trapped at the top of the Remarkables skifield following forced road closures due to avalanche warnings and snow.

The South Island field has had more than 30cm of fresh snow at the base and upwards of 50cm at the top over the past 48 hours. The field opened in the morning but closed again when temperatures rapidly increased, posing an avalanche risk.

As a result, ski patrollers closed the road, trapping those who remained on the mountain.

Max Coombes, 20, said he was on the field at the time.

“We were probably stuck up there for about an hour ... there would have been hundreds, maybe about 500 people stuck with us, I reckon,” he said.

Coombes said the patrollers closed the road while they worked to clear the snow and manage avalanche risks.

