20-year-old Max Coombes said he was on the field at the time.

“We were probably stuck up there for about an hour ... there would have been hundreds, maybe about 500 people stuck with us I reckon,” he said.

Coombes said the patrollers closed the road while they worked to clear the snow and manage avalanche risks.

The ski field has been contacted for comment.

It comes as heavy snow warnings remain in place for parts of the South Island as snow continues to fall, affecting roads and causing power outages.

Southern Canterbury High Country and inland Otago, and also possibly northern Southland, are expected to receive heavy snowfall today, according to MetService.

In its latest forecast, MetService says Canterbury High Country south of the Rakaia River can expect 10cm to 20cm of snow to settle above 500m, with lesser amounts down to 300m across the day.

Powder chasers at Wanaka's Treble Cone ski field waiting for the lifts to open following a morning of heavy snow fall.

The region is currently under a heavy snow warning.

Motorists are advised to expect travel disruptions.

MetService told South Islanders inland to prepare for snow, cold temperatures and possible power outages.

“If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing and emergency items,” said the forecaster.

In an update at 12.15pm, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH6 Haast to Makarora and SH80 Lake Pukaki to Mount Cook remain closed due to snow and ice.