Snow has been falling in Queenstown. Photo / Dhariwal Harpreet
Hundreds of skiers and boarders were left trapped at the top of the Remarkables skifield following forced road closures due to avalanche warnings and snow.
The South Island field has had more than 30cm of fresh snow at the base and upwards of 50cm at the top over the past 48 hours. The field was open this morning, but closed again when temperatures rapidly increased, posing an avalanche risk.
As a result, ski patrollers closed the road – trapping those who remained on the mountain.