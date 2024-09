A helicopter from Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue has been dispatched to the area around Mt Arrowsmith in the Ashburton Lakes District. Photo / Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust

A helicopter from Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue has been dispatched to the area around Mt Arrowsmith in the Ashburton Lakes District. Photo / Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust

A search and rescue team is responding to a report of an avalanche in the Southern Alps this afternoon.

A helicopter from Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue has been dispatched to the area around Mt Arrowsmith in the Ashburton Lakes District.

A spokesman for GHC Aviation, which operates the air rescue service, told the Herald the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) notified them of a possible avalanche or mudslide at 12.18pm.