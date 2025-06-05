“Your son/daughter could be next if we don’t find these gutless cowards,” Ren Karauria has posted on a Napier community social media page.

The hunt for justice for much-loved Napier student and promising sportsman Kaea Karauria continues. Photo / Supplied.

“Reach out if you know anything! I know death threats have been sent to those with information so let’s make sure these filth including anyone hiding them are locked away for as long as possible.”

Karauria wrote that it only took one person “with the right information and enough courage to come forward and make our community a safer place for everyone”.

Another close relative of Kaea’s has also gone public about his hopes justice awaits both those responsible for the teen’s death and the “threatening” behaviour.

Police would not be drawn on responding specifically to Karauria’s claims of threats being made.

In respect to the homicide investigation, Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District manager criminal investigations, told the Herald that police would proactively release any update when it was available.

Police have previously spoken of how they had options available to assist potential witnesses if they were concerned speaking out would impact their safety.

The grieving father’s appeal comes almost two weeks after Kaea’s mum, Kym Baker, made a public Facebook post detailing some of the pain her family has endured since the teen’s tragic death.

Frustration amongst those closest to Kaea Karauria is growing as those responsible for his death remain at large. Photo / Supplied

Kaea lost his life in the early hours of Mother’s Day.

Baker wrote how the family were “living this nightmare without our son”.

To those who had information, she added: “I beg you to come forward”.

“Please help us find justice for my Son,” Baker wrote.

“Kaea Loughlin Karauria was taken from us on Mother’s Day in the most heartbreaking way. And still, we have no answers.

“My whānau is living in a constant state of grief and unanswered questions. Someone out there knows something. Even the smallest piece of information could make the biggest difference.”

Police: ‘Some... people... may not have been truthful’

Police officers responding to a report of disorder found Kaea in a critical condition on Alexander Ave around 3am, May 11.

Tragically, he died at the scene as ambulance crews battled to save his life.

It is understood Kaea had been attacked – including being stabbed – during the disorder incident near the intersection of nearby Dinwiddie Ave, before making his way to where he eventually died.

There were several parties held in the immediate area, including an 18th birthday party on Dinwiddie Ave.

Police forensics teams worked tirelessly at an Alexander Ave property in the days after Kaea Karauria's death. Photo / Neil Reid

While police had no update to provide today, James has previously spoken of how police had “built a picture” on what happened leading up to Kaea’s tragic death.

That included the route that Kaea had travelled on the night – including by foot in the area - and a “timeline of events”.

James has also previously spoken of the frustration caused by some people who could hold vital evidence who “may not have been truthful” in what they had told police.

“And we urge them to reconsider what they said and contact the team through 0800 852 525.”

Police outside an Onekawa property which hosted a party on the night Kaea Karauria died. Photo / Neil Reid

It is understood there were about 50 people – including many teens – out and about in the Dinwiddie Ave area in the hours leading up to Kaea’s death.

A dedicated homicide team had been working long hours in a bid to get justice for the slain teen.

Investigators had executed several search warrants, while vehicles and other items had been taken by officers to be forensically examined.

‘Justice for Kaea’

Given the many people Kaea had touched during his young life, the outpouring of grief following his fatal stabbing has been huge in Hawke’s Bay.

And it has not just been from family and friends.

Given the respect the teen was held in, it also included from the primary and intermediate schools he previously attended, as well as from Napier Boys’ High; the secondary school he went to, and which hosted his funeral service.

A succession of rugby teams he both played with and against have also paid tribute to him.

Highlanders star Jonah Lowe – who plays his provincial rugby for Hawke’s Bay – also took to the field in Super Rugby action with the strapping on his right wrist featuring the wording “KAEA”.

Highlanders wing Jonah Lowe points to his wrist strapping featuring the name of Napier teen homicide victim Kaea Karauria after scoring in a Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders. Photo / Sky TV

The support for Kaea’s heartbroken parents now includes the Givealittle fundraiser Justice for Kaea, created by a close family member.

All funds will be provided to Kaea’s parents to help “support them in the long road ahead”.

“A Mother’s and Father’s worst nightmare, on the 11th May 2025, Mothers Day, Ren and Kym woke to the worst news imaginable any parent could receive,” the page states.

“Kaea Loughlin Karauria their 15-year-old son was tragically killed and are yet to receive the answers to how this happened.

“Kaea was only 15, an aspiring and inspiring rugby player, a brother to Manaia and Ihaia, a Moko, a Nephew, a Cousin, a dedicated teammate and a friend to many. He had the whole world ahead of him and gave his everything to the world.

As police continue their homicide investigation into the May 11, 2025, killing of Napier teen Kaea Karauria, a social media campaign has started calling for "Justice for Kaea". Photo / Supplied

“He didn’t deserve this and his whānau deserve answers.”

The search for answers has also seen the creation of a “Justice for Kaea” social media campaign urging those who have information to come forward and be honest with police.

It involves a silhouetted photo of Kaea in his rugby kit, with the wording: “Justice for Kaea... Speak Up”.

People have been encouraged to change their Facebook profile picture to the image, with one relative saying: “Every face that shares his name is a call for justice. Speak his name. Kaea Karauria.

“Encourage others to stand with us. Let the world see: Kaea’s life matters. Justice is not optional. Don’t stay silent - stand strong with us.”

• Anyone with information is asked to make a report online to New Zealand Police, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

