Police yet to arrest anyone for the killing of Kaea Karauria who would have turned 16 five days ago.
His father believes those that have information that could see those responsible locked up have received threats.
Fundraiser launched to help family of teen who “gave his everything to the world”, social media campaign started urging “Justice for Kaea”.
Kaea Karauria should have celebrated his 16th birthday with loved ones and mates last Sunday.
Instead, his heartbroken family continued to mourn the loss of the much-loved teen who lost his life on an Onekawa street in the early hours of May 11 after being stabbed.
Almost four weeks on,and as police continue to hunt for those responsible, the accomplished student and rising rugby player’s father has issued another plea for those who know the truth to be honest with police.
And he believes some have already been silenced after receiving “death threats” from people close to the killer.
Police would not be drawn on responding specifically to Karauria’s claims of threats being made.
In respect to the homicide investigation, Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District manager criminal investigations, told the Herald that police would proactively release any update when it was available.
Police have previously spoken of how they had options available to assist potential witnesses if they were concerned speaking out would impact their safety.
Given the respect the teen was held in, it also included from the primary and intermediate schools he previously attended, as well as from Napier Boys’ High; the secondary school he went to, and which hosted his funeral service.
A succession of rugby teams he both played with and against have also paid tribute to him.
“A Mother’s and Father’s worst nightmare, on the 11th May 2025, Mothers Day, Ren and Kym woke to the worst news imaginable any parent could receive,” the page states.
“Kaea Loughlin Karauria their 15-year-old son was tragically killed and are yet to receive the answers to how this happened.
“Kaea was only 15, an aspiring and inspiring rugby player, a brother to Manaia and Ihaia, a Moko, a Nephew, a Cousin, a dedicated teammate and a friend to many. He had the whole world ahead of him and gave his everything to the world.
“He didn’t deserve this and his whānau deserve answers.”
The search for answers has also seen the creation of a “Justice for Kaea” social media campaign urging those who have information to come forward and be honest with police.
It involves a silhouetted photo of Kaea in his rugby kit, with the wording: “Justice for Kaea... Speak Up”.
People have been encouraged to change their Facebook profile picture to the image, with one relative saying: “Every face that shares his name is a call for justice. Speak his name. Kaea Karauria.
“Encourage others to stand with us. Let the world see: Kaea’s life matters. Justice is not optional. Don’t stay silent - stand strong with us.”
• Anyone with information is asked to make a report online to New Zealand Police, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.
