Kaea’s injuries included being stabbed.

Almost three weeks on, police are yet to arrest those responsible and have expressed frustration that some of the potential witnesses they have spoken to “may not have been truthful”.

As Kaea’s heartbroken family seeks answers – and justice for their loved one – his memory was honoured in Super Rugby action last weekend.

The death of much-loved teen Kaea Karauria has sent shockwaves through parts of the Hawke's Bay community. Photo / Supplied

Shortly after powering over for a try for the Highlanders shortly before halftime in their Super Rugby clash against the Crusaders last Friday night, wing Jonah Lowe raised his arms showing off strapping on his right wrist featuring the wording “KAEA”.

Lowe didn’t know Kaea, who was both an accomplished Napier Boys’ High School student, as well as being an outstanding young sporting prospect, including on the rugby field.

But a friendship with one of Kaea’s grieving uncles saw him display the dead teen’s name on his wrist.

Highlanders wing Jonah Lowe points to his wrist strapping featuring the name of Napier teen homicide victim Kaea Karauria after scoring in a Super Rugby clash against the Highlanders. Photo / Sky TV

Before concentrating on rugby, Kaea had played rugby league for the Clive Junior Cougars club.

Lowe – who has represented the New Zealand Under-20, New Zealand Barbarians and Māori All Blacks - came through the rugby grades at the Clive Rugby and Sports club before earning selection for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies at NPC level in 2015.

A relative of Kaea told the Herald that the symbolism of Lowe wearing the 15-year-old’s name on his wrist showed what a “heart of gold” the professional player had.

“Being the awesome guy he is, he agreed to do it without any questions,” the relative said. “His only worry [pre-match] was not scoring a try and promoting it.”

Lowe was unavailable for comment as he prepares for the Highlanders’ Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs on Friday night.

Kaea was one of the rising talents at the Napier Pirate Rugby & Sports Club and also played age-grade rep rugby for Hawke’s Bay Māori Rugby - Te Matau a Māui.

Kaea Karauria was a highly-rated young rugby player and an accomplished student in the classroom. Photo / Supplied

His heartbroken mother Kym Baker has previously posted online that Kaea’s selection last year for the under-16 Hawke’s Bay Māori team had been a big milestone for the teen and his family.

Kaea was “proud” to be following in the legacy of his grandfather Max Loughlin who went on to play for Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand Māori.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald there were no fresh updates to share on the investigation.

Those responsible for Kaea Karauria's death remain at large, almost three weeks on from his tragic death. Photo / NZ Herald composite

Last week, Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District manager criminal investigations, said investigating officers had “built a picture of what happened and are now drilling into the detail”.

“We have covered off the route taken by Kaea on the night and a timeline of events,” James said.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this stage, but what I would say is we know some of the people we have spoken to may not have been truthful, and we urge them to reconsider what they said and contact the team through 0800 852 525.”

James said a 20-strong team of police investigators were working on the case.

They were “committed to bringing the offenders to account”.

Last week, Baker made a public post online urging anyone with information to “do the right thing” and come forward.

“My whānau is living in a constant state of grief and unanswered questions,” she wrote. “Someone out there knows something. Even the smallest piece of information could make the biggest difference.”

>> Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.