Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern district manager criminal investigations, has said police appreciated the information they had received so far; including anonymously and via an online portal set up for videos and photos of the altercation.
“A number of investigators are working to determine what occurred and why, and we urge anyone who can assist our inquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”
Tributes have not only been made by his family and friends, but by all three schools he attended.
Napier Boys’ High School, Tamatea Intermediate School and Porritt Primary School have all posted heartfelt tributes over the past few days honouring a boy who they remembered as excelling in the classroom and in his sporting and cultural endeavours.
He was also remembered fondly by the Napier Pirates Rugby & Sports Club and also Hawke’s Bay Māori Rugby - Te Matau a Māui, who he played age-grade club and rep rugby for.
His mother, Kym Baker, has said Kaea’s selection last year for the under-16 Hawke’s Bay Māori team had been a big milestone for the teen and his family.
Kaea was “proud” to be following in the legacy of his grandfather Max Loughlin who went on to play for Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand Māori.
>> Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.