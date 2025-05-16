Kaea spent last night surrounded by loved ones at a family home in Napier.

Today the teen homicide victim will be farewelled at Napier Boys’ High School with a service starting at 11am. He will then be buried next to his grandfather, Pāpā Victor at Moteo Urupā, Puketapu.

Loved ones and family will farewell teenaged homicide victim Kaea Karauria today. Photo / Supplied

Numerous haka will be performed during the service, including the final one – Tika Tonu – to be conducted by his uncles.

Composed around the turn of the 20th century, the haka is regarded as highly sacred by the local Ngāti Kahungunu iwi.

Te Taitimu Trust – whose role includes developing future Māori leaders in Hawke’s Bay – says the haka is “of challenge, struggle, perseverance and achievement.

“It is often used at events such as 21st birthdays and graduations. It is also used at tangi, to pay homage and respect to those who have guided young people through difficult times.”

Police initially cordoned off two properties in nearby streets in Onekawa during the homicide investigation into the death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria. Photo / Neil Reid

Kaea was found critically injured at a property on Alexander Ave, Onekawa, when police responded to a 111 call after a disorder event on Dinwiddie Ave about 3am Sunday.

Tragically, he died at the scene from his wounds.

Another teen was located at another address with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but later discharged.

Police are still seeking Kaea’s killer.

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern district manager criminal investigations, has said police appreciated the information they had received so far; including anonymously and via an online portal set up for videos and photos of the altercation.

A police forensics team erected a tent near the property where a critically injured Kaea Karauria was found. Photo / Neil Reid

“A number of investigators are working to determine what occurred and why, and we urge anyone who can assist our inquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”

The Herald reported earlier this week how Kaea’s father, Ren, had also appealed for any “info about who stabbed my son”.

A huge outpouring of grief across the Hawke’s Bay community has followed Kaea’s death.

Tributes have not only been made by his family and friends, but by all three schools he attended.

Tributes continue to flow for slain Napier teen Kaea Karauria after he suffered fatal stab wounds on a street in Onekawa on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Napier Boys’ High School, Tamatea Intermediate School and Porritt Primary School have all posted heartfelt tributes over the past few days honouring a boy who they remembered as excelling in the classroom and in his sporting and cultural endeavours.

A house had been cordoned off on Dinwiddie Ave in relation to the disorder incident on the morning Kaea Karauria died. Photo / Neil Reid

He was also remembered fondly by the Napier Pirates Rugby & Sports Club and also Hawke’s Bay Māori Rugby - Te Matau a Māui, who he played age-grade club and rep rugby for.

His mother, Kym Baker, has said Kaea’s selection last year for the under-16 Hawke’s Bay Māori team had been a big milestone for the teen and his family.

Kaea was “proud” to be following in the legacy of his grandfather Max Loughlin who went on to play for Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand Māori.

>> Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

