“We urge those who saw what occurred to come forward and speak to police.
“The scene examination will conclude today [Tuesday], and a post-mortem will also be conducted.
“No arrests have been made at this stage.”
He earlier said a team of 20 investigators were on the case.
“We understand the fact someone so young has been killed is very unsettling for the community.”
Kaea was a rising rugby star and played junior rugby for Napier Pirate, represented the Napier Ross Shield team during 2021 and 2022 (the latter of which the team won), and most recently was a cornerstone of the Napier Boys’ High School U15 rugby team, playing at lock or flanker.
His former Ross Shield coach, Willie Tran, who is the current Napier Boys’ High 1st XV coach, said he was more than just a talented athlete.
“He was the heart and soul of every team he was a part of.
“His presence lifted others. His actions inspired.
“And his loyalty bound us together in ways that only those who played beside him can truly understand.