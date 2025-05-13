Kaea was a student at Napier Boys’ High School.

Detective Inspector Martin James said, in an update on Tuesday, that police were continuing to appeal for information from the public, including any relevant footage.

“We have received a steady flow of information through the anonymous portal and Crime Stoppers, which is being analysed by the investigation team.

“We urge those who saw what occurred to come forward and speak to police.

“The scene examination will conclude today [Tuesday], and a post-mortem will also be conducted.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.”

A house cordoned off by police on Dinwiddie Ave on Tuesday morning. Photo / NZME

He earlier said a team of 20 investigators were on the case.

“We understand the fact someone so young has been killed is very unsettling for the community.”

Kaea was a rising rugby star and played junior rugby for Napier Pirate, represented the Napier Ross Shield team during 2021 and 2022 (the latter of which the team won), and most recently was a cornerstone of the Napier Boys’ High School U15 rugby team, playing at lock or flanker.

His former Ross Shield coach, Willie Tran, who is the current Napier Boys’ High 1st XV coach, said he was more than just a talented athlete.

“He was the heart and soul of every team he was a part of.

“His presence lifted others. His actions inspired.

“And his loyalty bound us together in ways that only those who played beside him can truly understand.

Kaea Karauria, 15, from Napier, was a rising rugby and league player. Photo / NZ Police

“Whether it was on the field or off, Kaea led with quiet strength, fierce determination, and an unwavering love for those around him.”

He said he was incredibly privileged to have coached him in the Napier Ross Shield team, and to have been involved with him at Napier Boys’ High.

“What drew me most to Kaea wasn’t just his skill or his bravery in the trenches of the game, though those were undeniable.

“It was his deep, authentic care for his teammates.

“He played not for accolades, but for the brothers beside him.”

He said Kaea was “a warrior in every sense of the word” and “we are all better for having known you”.

“Your impact will ripple through our hearts and our teams forever.

Kaea leading a haka for his former Napier Ross Shield team. Photo / Supplied

“You will be deeply missed — and always remembered."

His former club, Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports Club, shared a tribute to Kaea on social media.

“Kaea was a proud Pirate, a key part of our junior club, and his presence left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

“His father, Ren, also wore the black jersey for our senior club — a true Pirates family.

“As a club, we are in mourning alongside Kaea’s whānau and friends.

“Our heartfelt and sincere sympathy – our arohanui – goes out to all who grieve the loss of this precious young man.”

Kaea was also a Hawke’s Bay Unicorn rugby league age group representative.

His former schools, Porritt Primary and Tamatea Intermediate, remembered him as having “immense talent” and having a “kindness and regard for others”.

Kaea was also formerly a leading student of arts, music and culture at Tamatea Intermediate.

A family member, Jennifer Hatton, posted a message on social media on behalf of the whānau.

“We wish to thank you all again for the outpouring of love shown for our son and brother Kaea Karauria.

“Our son, brother, moko, nephew, cousin and friend to many, will return home to us today [Tuesday].”

A second injured teenager was also located on Cottrell Crescent, another nearby street, early on Sunday morning. That teen was taken to hospital but was discharged soon after.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online at 105, or by calling 105, and people are asked to quote the reference number 250511/1317.

Footage can also be uploaded online anonymously, and information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.