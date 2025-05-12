Hawke’s Bay Police district manager criminal investigations Detective Inspector Martin James appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“A homicide investigation was launched yesterday, and a team of 20 investigators are continuing to make enquiries.

“No one has been arrested at this stage.

“A disorder event involving a group of people on Dinwiddie Avenue may be linked to the incident.

“We still urgently need to hear from anyone who was in the area, or anyone who took photos or video of the altercation on Dinwiddie Avenue.

“We understand the fact someone so young has been killed is very unsettling for the community.

“We are providing support to the whanau of the victim and assure the community we are working hard to understand what happened and hold those responsible to account.

“We would like to thank local residents for their co-operation and patience.”

Napier Boys’ High School principal Simon Coe said he was a student at the school.

Coe said the school’s primary focus was supporting the students, staff and the student’s whanau.

He said the school had support systems in place including counsellors available for both students and staff.

A second injured teenager was found at a separate address on Cottrell Cres. He was transported to hospital in a serious condition but has since been discharged.

The incidents are believed to be linked.

RNZ reported that on Monday morning the area was quiet near the scene, with a scene guard in place on Alexander Ave.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told RNZ she woke on Sunday morning to the street in lockdown by police, and was told to stay put.

The woman said they were thinking of moving houses before the incident, but now will definitely be leaving the area as they felt scared and unsafe.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, and people are asked to quote the reference number 250511/1317.

Footage can also be uploaded online, and information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.