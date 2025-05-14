The head of the 20-strong police team investigating the killing has made several appeals for information, but as yet no one has been arrested or charged.

Napier teen Kaea Karauria's death after he was stabbed early on Sunday has prompted an outpouring of grief. Photo / Supplied

Kaea’s father, Ren Karauria, has also asked for anyone who knows what happened to contact him directly.

“I want to know any info about who stabbed my son. Pm me,” Ren has posted online.

Others close to Kaea have also urged people who were at the 18th birthday party and witnessed the altercation to “step forward” with information.

Kaea Karauria died on a property on Alexander Ave, Onekawa, about 50m from an altercation near a house hosting an 18th birthday party at nearby Dinwiddle Ave. Photo / Neil Reid

Kaea was reunited with his family on Wednesday morning after his body had been taken to Palmerston North Hospital for an autopsy.

His immediate family had a karakaia starting at 3pm.

The doors to the family home are to be opened at 6pm “for the masses” to start paying their respects.

A family post online told attendees they would be “asked to leave” if anyone was heard talking about the police investigation or the events leading to Kaea’s death.

Police have cordoned off properties in nearby streets in Onekawa as the homicide investigation into the death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria continues. Photo / Neil Reid

Kaea’s tangi will be held on Saturday. Full details about the funeral will be released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Napier Boys’ High School has urged students or staff struggling with Kaea’s tragic death to use the assistance available to them.

“We encourage any students or staff needing support to reach out to our guidance counsellors, deans, and trusted staff,” a message to the school community released by “The Team at Napier Boys’ High School” read.

“We are here to help you navigate this difficult time.”

Police have appealed for any information that might help them arrest those responsible for the death of Napier teen Kaea Karauria in the early hours of Sunday. NZ Herald composite photo

The message said “our hearts at Napier Boys’ High School remain with the whānau and friends of Kaea Karauria, whose passing has deeply saddened our community.

“We continue to offer our full support to all those who are grieving.”

The school said that in the days after Kaea’s death, it had “heard from so many whose lives were touched” by the teen.

“A teacher shared, ‘His passion for sport was like a superpower. Sport lit him up from the inside,’ particularly evident in his excitement to represent NBHS in the U15s team last year. He embraced the opportunity to play alongside old friends and prove his talent.

A house on Dinwiddie Ave is cordoned off as the homicide investigation into Kaea Karauria's death continues. Photo / Neil Reid

“Beyond the sports field, Kaea was also a valued presence academically, described as ‘quiet, respectful, and full of creativity and skill’. These glimpses into his passions highlight the well-rounded young man he was.”

Kaea was found critically injured when police responded to a 111 call about a “disorder event” in Onekawa about 3.10am on Sunday.

He died at the scene despite the best efforts of ambulance crews.

Kaea Karauria was a highly rated young rugby player as well as a committed student. Photo / Supplied

Another teenage boy was later found at another address with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but later discharged.

As part of the investigation, police cordoned off two properties on Alexander Ave – one a driveway where plastic cones were placed alongside visible blood drops – and another on Dinwiddie Ave.

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern district manager criminal investigations, has said police appreciated the information they had received so far; including anonymously and via an online portal set up for videos and photos of the altercation.

“We are speaking with a number of people as part of the investigation, but we urgently want to hear from anyone who was in the area, or anyone who took photos or video of the altercation on Dinwiddie Ave,” he said.

“A number of investigators are working to determine what occurred and why, and we urge anyone who can assist our inquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”

>> Anyone with information is asked to make a report online or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

