Detectives continue in mission to find who fatally stabbed 15-year-old Kaea Karauria in Napier.
Karauria’s father, Ren Karauria, has appealed for information about his son’s killer.
Napier Boys’ High School is offering support to students and staff affected by the tragedy.
As police hunt Kaea Karauria’s killer, the teen’s heartbroken father has appealed for information about who killed him.
The much-loved 15-year-old died in the early hours of Sunday from stab wounds after an altercation in a suburban Napier street.
He was found with critical injuries at a property on Alexander Ave, Onekawa, about 50m from where an altercation took place at an 18th birthday party on Dinwiddie Ave.
The death of Kaea – a popular Napier Boys’ High School student and a rising rugby player – has led to an outpouring of grief in Hawke’s Bay; including tributes from his current and former schools, rugby clubs he played for and from his family and friend group.
“We encourage any students or staff needing support to reach out to our guidance counsellors, deans, and trusted staff,” a message to the school community released by “The Team at Napier Boys’ High School” read.
“We are here to help you navigate this difficult time.”
The message said “our hearts at Napier Boys’ High School remain with the whānau and friends of Kaea Karauria, whose passing has deeply saddened our community.
“We continue to offer our full support to all those who are grieving.”
The school said that in the days after Kaea’s death, it had “heard from so many whose lives were touched” by the teen.
“A teacher shared, ‘His passion for sport was like a superpower. Sport lit him up from the inside,’ particularly evident in his excitement to represent NBHS in the U15s team last year. He embraced the opportunity to play alongside old friends and prove his talent.
“Beyond the sports field, Kaea was also a valued presence academically, described as ‘quiet, respectful, and full of creativity and skill’. These glimpses into his passions highlight the well-rounded young man he was.”
As part of the investigation, police cordoned off two properties on Alexander Ave – one a driveway where plastic cones were placed alongside visible blood drops – and another on Dinwiddie Ave.
Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern district manager criminal investigations, has said police appreciated the information they had received so far; including anonymously and via an online portal set up for videos and photos of the altercation.
“We are speaking with a number of people as part of the investigation, but we urgently want to hear from anyone who was in the area, or anyone who took photos or video of the altercation on Dinwiddie Ave,” he said.
“A number of investigators are working to determine what occurred and why, and we urge anyone who can assist our inquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”
>> Anyone with information is asked to make a report online or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
