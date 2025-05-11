He was transported to hospital in a serious condition but has since been discharged.

“Inquiries are in the very early stages and police are providing support to the whānau of both victims,” James said.

Police believe a disorder event involving a group of people on Dinwiddie Avenue may be linked to the incident.

A scene examination is ongoing and cordons remain in place at the intersections of Hitchings Avenue and Alexander Avenue, Dinwiddie Avenue and Wallis Place, and Alexander Avenue, near Dinwiddie Avenue.

“Police will have a noticeable presence in the area while that work continues. We are speaking with a number of people as part of the investigation, but we urgently want to hear from anyone who was in the area, or anyone who took photos or video of the altercation on Dinwiddie Avenue,“ James said.

A number of investigators are working to determine what occurred and why, and police urge anyone who can assist their inquiries to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, quoting the reference number 250511/1317.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555.