Updated

Teenager dies in Napier; police launch homicide investigation after ‘disorder event’

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police believe a disorder event involving a group of people on Dinwiddie Avenue may be linked to the incident.

  • A teenager has died in Napier this morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
  • A second injured teenager was hospitalised but has been discharged.
  • Police are seeking information and have a noticeable presence in the area.

A teenager has died after a serious incident in Napier overnight, with police launching a homicide investigation.

Police were called to a “disorder event” on Alexander Avenue in Onekawa at around 3.10am today.

“On arrival, a teenage boy was found critically injured at an Alexander Avenue address. Despite all efforts by ambulance staff, he died at the scene,“ Detective Inspector Martin James said.

At the same time, a second injured teenager was located at a Cottrell Crescent address – a short distance from Alexander Avenue.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition but has since been discharged.

“Inquiries are in the very early stages and police are providing support to the whānau of both victims,” James said.

Police believe a disorder event involving a group of people on Dinwiddie Avenue may be linked to the incident.

A scene examination is ongoing and cordons remain in place at the intersections of Hitchings Avenue and Alexander Avenue, Dinwiddie Avenue and Wallis Place, and Alexander Avenue, near Dinwiddie Avenue.

“Police will have a noticeable presence in the area while that work continues. We are speaking with a number of people as part of the investigation, but we urgently want to hear from anyone who was in the area, or anyone who took photos or video of the altercation on Dinwiddie Avenue,“ James said.

A number of investigators are working to determine what occurred and why, and police urge anyone who can assist their inquiries to contact them as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, quoting the reference number 250511/1317.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555.

