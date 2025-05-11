- A teenager has died in Napier this morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
A teenager has died after a serious incident in Napier overnight, with police launching a homicide investigation.
Police were called to a “disorder event” on Alexander Avenue in Onekawa at around 3.10am today.
“On arrival, a teenage boy was found critically injured at an Alexander Avenue address. Despite all efforts by ambulance staff, he died at the scene,“ Detective Inspector Martin James said.
At the same time, a second injured teenager was located at a Cottrell Crescent address – a short distance from Alexander Avenue.