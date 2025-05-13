In a post on the school’s Facebook page, principal Maaka Papuni said the school community was sending its “love and support” to Kaea’s family.
“We as a kura have been deeply saddened to learn of Kaea’s passing,” Papuni wrote.
“We acknowledge that Kaea’s loss will be felt across the rohe by many. The death of a such a young man, with so much to offer is very difficult to comprehend.
“Kaea was a child of immense talent. We remember well his kindness and regard for others. Kaea was a boy that was the pou herenga for his friendship group, the hitching post that bound others together.”
Papuni wrote that Kaea’s “love” for rugby led to him being named player of the tournament when his school side won the Spooner Shield – an inter-primary school competition – in 2020.
The school’s staff and wider community are collecting a koha for Kaea’s family.
In a post that also included photos of Kaea while he attended Porritt Primary School, Papuni wrote how the youth’s legacy would live on at the school through the Pride Award it hands out to a child from each class.
“Kaea’s artistic ability was also well known. He won a design competition when a revamp of our Pride Award was called for. He worked with a designer to update our Pride Award based on his winning entry,” Papuni wrote.
“Today, we have added the kōwhaiwhai to the foot of this award to fully honour his initial design and his legacy. We are grateful for this very visible taonga he has left for us as a kura.”
