Today, a police forensics team and detectives continue to comb a property on Alexander Ave, as well as the cordoned-off driveway of a house next door.

Plastic orange cones have been placed down the driveway highlighting blood droplets for crime scene photographers.

Another nearby property on Dinwiddie Ave is also cordoned off by crime scene tape, with a lone police officer standing guard.

As police hunt whoever is responsible for the tragic death, Alexander Ave residents spoke of their shock and offered their heartfelt support to Kaea’s family.

“I am a mum, and I can’t imagine the pain of being told on Mother’s Day by police that your son is dead,” one woman told the Herald.

“Parents should never have to bury their children. It is just so sad.

“I wish the police all the best in finding who is responsible.”

Another man, who said he had lived on Alexander Ave for more than a decade, said the death had sent shockwaves through the community.

He didn’t know Kaea’s family but wanted them to know that locals felt for them as they grieved.

“It is just tragic,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the family of the young man. It is just so sad to think someone so young will go out to be with his friends and lose his life on a night out.

“I’ve talked to a few of my friends around this area since the weekend, everyone is just in shock it happened here.”

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern district manager criminal investigations, said police were continuing to assess information from the public.

A scene examination was expected to be finished by the end of Tuesday.

Despite police receiving a “steady flow of information”, no arrests had been made.

The information, including some provided anonymously via an online portal and to Crime Stoppers, is being analysed by the police investigation team.

“We urge those who saw what occurred to come forward and speak to police,” James said.

Karauria was critically injured when emergency services arrived at the scene.

He lost his life at the Alexander Ave property despite the best efforts of ambulance crews.

As the police hunt continues, tributes continue to flow for the teen who touched many hearts in his young life.

Those include one from his former Napier school, Porritt Primary School.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, principal Maaka Papuni said the school community was sending its “love and support” to Kaea’s family.

“We as a kura have been deeply saddened to learn of Kaea’s passing,” Papuni wrote.

“We acknowledge that Kaea’s loss will be felt across the rohe by many. The death of a such a young man, with so much to offer is very difficult to comprehend.

“Kaea was a child of immense talent. We remember well his kindness and regard for others. Kaea was a boy that was the pou herenga for his friendship group, the hitching post that bound others together.”

Papuni wrote that Kaea’s “love” for rugby led to him being named player of the tournament when his school side won the Spooner Shield – an inter-primary school competition – in 2020.

The school’s staff and wider community are collecting a koha for Kaea’s family.

In a post that also included photos of Kaea while he attended Porritt Primary School, Papuni wrote how the youth’s legacy would live on at the school through the Pride Award it hands out to a child from each class.

“Kaea’s artistic ability was also well known. He won a design competition when a revamp of our Pride Award was called for. He worked with a designer to update our Pride Award based on his winning entry,” Papuni wrote.

“Today, we have added the kōwhaiwhai to the foot of this award to fully honour his initial design and his legacy. We are grateful for this very visible taonga he has left for us as a kura.”

• Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

