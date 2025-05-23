In a public post on social media, Kaea’s mum, Kym Baker, has urged anyone who knows the truth and has information that could lead to those involved being caught to break their silence.

“Please help us find justice for my Son,” Baker wrote.

Tributes have flowed for slain Napier teen Kaea Karauria after he suffered fatal stab wounds on a street in Onekawa. Photo / Supplied

“Kaea Loughlin Karauria was taken from us on Mother’s Day in the most heartbreaking way. And still, we have no answers.

“My whānau is living in a constant state of grief and unanswered questions. Someone out there knows something. Even the smallest piece of information could make the biggest difference.”

Previously, Kaea’s dad, Ren Karauria, has taken to social media saying: “I want to know any info about who stabbed my son. Pm me”.

Kaea died at the scene on Alexander Ave, Onekawa, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff.

The mother of slain Napier teen Kaea Karauria has made an impassioned plea for those who know who killed her son to come forward. Photo / Supplied

His death led to an outpouring of grief in Hawke’s Bay, including from the three schools the respected student had attended in his young life, and from a number of sports teams the promising rugby player represented.

In her post, Baker wrote of some of the anguish his family had endured since his tragic death.

“Please, we are living this nightmare without our son,” she wrote.

“If you saw anything, heard anything, or know anything, I beg you to come forward.

Police cordoned off two properties in nearby streets in Onekawa in the initial days of the homicide investigation into the death of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria. Photo / Neil Reid

“Do it for a Mother who wakes up every day in pain. Do it for a Dad internally fighting himself everyday. Do it for two babies adjusting to life. Do it for my son a life that mattered deeply.

“These clowns still go home to their whānau, my baby is gone forever. The longer they remain free, the longer our streets remain unsafe for all of our babies!”

Her post added: “Please do the right thing.”

Kaea was farewelled at a service at Napier Boys’ High School, the secondary school he proudly attended.

He was then buried next to his Pāpā Victor at Moteo Urupā, Puketapu.

Kaea Karauria was farewelled at a service at Napier Boys' High School on May 17. Photo / Supplied

Police today issued a further appeal “urging” anyone with information to “tell the truth” as they hunt Kaea’s killer.

Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District manager criminal investigations, said investigating officers had “built a picture of what happened and are now drilling into the detail”.

“We have covered off the route taken by Kaea on the night and a timeline of events,” James said.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this stage, but what I would say is we know some of the people we have spoken to may not have been truthful, and we urge them to reconsider what they said and contact the team through 0800 852 525.”

James said a 20-strong team of police investigators were working on the case.

They were “committed to bringing the offenders to account”.

Police were aware of comments being made on social media alleging motives behind the killing and the possible identities of potential people of interest.

James added: “We would urge anyone who knows something to speak to the investigation team.

James did not respond specifically to questions from the Herald if persons of interest had since fled from Hawke’s Bay or were being helped in avoiding police attention.

A property on Dinwiddie St which was cordoned off by police for several days. Photo / Neil Reid

Napier Boys’ High School, Tamatea Intermediate School and Porritt Primary School have all posted heartfelt tributes to Kaea, who they remembered as excelling in the classroom and in his sporting and cultural endeavours.

He was also remembered fondly by the Napier Pirate Rugby & Sports Club and also Hawke’s Bay Māori Rugby - Te Matau a Māui, where he played age-grade club and rep rugby.

Baker had previously said Kaea’s selection last year for the under-16 Hawke’s Bay Māori team had been a big milestone for the teen and his family.

Kaea was “proud” to be following in the legacy of his grandfather Max Loughlin who went on to play for Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand Māori.

>> Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105, using the reference number 250511/1317. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.