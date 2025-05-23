Previously, Kaea’s dad, Ren Karauria, has taken to social media saying: “I want to know any info about who stabbed my son. Pm me”.
Kaea died at the scene on Alexander Ave, Onekawa, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff.
His death led to an outpouring of grief in Hawke’s Bay, including from the three schools the respected student had attended in his young life, and from a number of sports teams the promising rugby player represented.
In her post, Baker wrote of some of the anguish his family had endured since his tragic death.
“Please, we are living this nightmare without our son,” she wrote.
“If you saw anything, heard anything, or know anything, I beg you to come forward.
“Do it for a Mother who wakes up every day in pain. Do it for a Dad internally fighting himself everyday. Do it for two babies adjusting to life. Do it for my son a life that mattered deeply.
“These clowns still go home to their whānau, my baby is gone forever. The longer they remain free, the longer our streets remain unsafe for all of our babies!”
Her post added: “Please do the right thing.”
Kaea was farewelled at a service at Napier Boys’ High School, the secondary school he proudly attended.
Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District manager criminal investigations, said investigating officers had “built a picture of what happened and are now drilling into the detail”.
“We have covered off the route taken by Kaea on the night and a timeline of events,” James said.
“We cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation at this stage, but what I would say is we know some of the people we have spoken to may not have been truthful, and we urge them to reconsider what they said and contact the team through 0800 852 525.”
James said a 20-strong team of police investigators were working on the case.
They were “committed to bringing the offenders to account”.
Police were aware of comments being made on social media alleging motives behind the killing and the possible identities of potential people of interest.
James added: “We would urge anyone who knows something to speak to the investigation team.
James did not respond specifically to questions from the Herald if persons of interest had since fled from Hawke’s Bay or were being helped in avoiding police attention.
Napier Boys’ High School, Tamatea Intermediate School and Porritt Primary School have all posted heartfelt tributes to Kaea, who they remembered as excelling in the classroom and in his sporting and cultural endeavours.
He was also remembered fondly by the Napier Pirate Rugby & Sports Club and also Hawke’s Bay Māori Rugby - Te Matau a Māui, where he played age-grade club and rep rugby.