He was stabbed on the adjoining Dinwiddie Ave, where a party had been shut down, before being found at that address.

There has been an outpouring of tributes for the teenager, remembered for his “quiet strength, fierce determination, and an unwavering love for those around him”.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday - 11 days on from the assault.

Kaea Karauria, 15, from Napier. Photo / NZ Police

A team of 20 investigators remain on the case.

Hawke’s Bay Police district manager of criminal investigations Detective Inspector Martin James said detectives believed they knew what occurred, and were “drilling down on the details” including who was involved.

“To get there, we have spoken to a large number of people, and we know that some of these people may not have told us the truth,” he said.

“We know who is not telling us the truth.

“They need to reconsider what they have told us and come and tell us exactly what has happened.”

He advised that they do that while they still can.

James also thanked those people who had supplied helpful information, including footage from the night.

“We know that from the footage we have, there are a number of people that haven’t come forward.

“We are still urging those people to either make a phone call on the 0800 line or come directly to the police station [in Hastings or Napier].”

Kaea Karauria leading the haka for the champion Napier Ross Shield rugby team in 2022. Photo / Supplied

He said two or three parties were happening around the Maraenui area on the Saturday night of the fatal assault.

He said Kaea was part of a group of youths that walked from Nobel Rd in Maraenui to the party in Dinwiddie Ave.

“A group of people have gone from one party to another in that Maraenui area, and once they have arrived in Dinwiddie [Ave], the house owner in Dinwiddie has stopped the party.

“Everyone has been asked to leave and they have been on the street.

“That is when the assault has taken place in a fatal wounding.”

He said investigators had been working long hours and the whole team was committed to bringing justice for Kaea’s whānau.

“A challenge we have is, while we have a lot of information that has come through anonymously, we need people to front up and tell us face to face what has happened, because at the centre of this is a family that has lost their 15-year-old boy.”

He would not confirm if police were looking for one or more offenders.

A second injured teenager was located on Cottrell Crescent, a nearby street, early on Sunday. That teen was taken to hospital but discharged soon after.