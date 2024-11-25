Advertisement
Remembering Nikki Kaye: Greens co-leader Marama Davidson says ex National MP helped her through breast cancer ordeal

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Chris Hipkins reacts to news of former National Party minister Nikki Kaye's death while speaking to Kerre Woodham. Video / Newstalk ZB

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has paid tribute to Nikki Kaye, revealing they became close while both battling breast cancer.

Former National MP Kaye, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, died at the weekend, aged 44.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. She developed a close friendship with former National MP Nikki Kaye. Photo / Facebook
Davidson today recalled telling Kaye about her own cancer diagnosis earlier this year, before she had made it public.

“You knew about my diagnosis long before the public knew and even before most of my own whānau,” Davidson wrote on Instagram.

“I’ll never forget your response when the discussion turned from our respective passions and our work — to me asking if I could share something personal with you.

“I said ‘Nikki, I wanted to meet with you today because of your experience being a minister, at the time of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Because I’ve just been diagnosed with breast cancer also’.

“You put your lunch down, stood up and just walked over to the other side of the table and hugged me silently for what seemed like the longest of time.”

Kaye was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Photo / Michael Craig
Davidson said the pair had stayed in close contact since that chance meeting in Albany, Auckland.

“I told my husband last week that I was worried because you hadn’t replied to my latest email, which was so unlike you,” she said.

“I am so sorry to hear of your death, Nikki. Our sharing, even if just for the last part of your time, will stay in my heart and impact me forever. Lover of life, I wish I had been well enough to take up the offer of hiding out on your beloved island [Great Barrier] with you.

“You were a beautiful human. I’ll be keeping you and your people in my heart. He pouri, he mamae, ka tangi.”

Friends of Kaye have said she was in great health until a few months ago, when she went downhill suddenly.

Davidson was diagnosed with breast cancer in June following a routine mammogram.

She has undergone a partial mastectomy and further treatment while on leave from Parliament.

Save

