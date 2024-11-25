Nikki Kaye, former MP for Auckland Central died after a long battle with cancer.

Kaye, 44, was a former deputy leader of the National Party and served as a Minister in John Key’s Government.

She revealed in September 2016 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and returned to work the following year.

Kaye announced in July 2020 that she was leaving politics at that year’s general election.

Her former colleague, Maggie Barry, posted on Facebook a short time ago a picture of the pair with the caption “farewell my friend”.

Friends told NZME she was in great health up until a few months ago, when her health went downhill very suddenly.

A funeral notice would be shared by family tomorrow.

Former National Party leader Todd Muller said he will miss her dearly.

“A beautiful soul with a deeply caring heart fueled by a ferocious energy to serve her party, community and country often at the expense of her own health.

“I will miss her dearly. Rest in peace Nikki”

Another colleague, Judith Collins, a Government Minister, said Kaye died “far too young and far too early”.

Kaye served as an MP for the Auckland Central electorate from 2008, when she entered Parliament at age 28, until 2020.

In two races for the Auckland Central seat, she beat Jacinda Ardern.

Nikki Kaye posted this final image on Facebook in September on Great Barrier Island.

She had to fight for her seat in every election. Auckland Central is seen as one of the most marginal seats in the country, courtesy of the ever-changing population of students and apartment dwellers.

The National Party said while Auckland Central MP she handled over 50,000 constituency cases.

She was also a strong advocate for environmental issues, youth, women and the LGBTQ community where she made many strong connections and friends.

In January 2013, she was appointed to Cabinet by Prime Minister John Key with the portfolios of Food Safety, Civil Defence, and Youth Affairs, and Associate Minister of Education and Immigration.

In September 2016 she took sick leave from the House for breast cancer treatment. She returned to Parliament in early 2017, resuming full duties.

She served as Deputy Leader of the National Party and Deputy Leader of the Opposition from May 2020 to July 2020.

After retiring from parliament in 2020, Kaye spent time at former Prime Minister John Key’s holiday home in Maui.

She told the Herald’s senior political correspondent Audrey Young a year later she had travelled to San Francisco and London and spent time on Great Barrier Island.

She had joined the board of AUT Ventures, the commercial arm of the Auckland University of Technology.

She did some work for the OECD and the Government of Bahrain, presenting to a virtual conference around 21st century education systems.

She visited technology companies in California and friends in Britain before getting a ballot spot to return to MIQ.

All up she spent five months overseas, before setting up her base on Great Barrier Island.

Nikki Kaye at Tipi and Bob's at Tryphena with Mulberry Grove in the distance. Photo / Audrey Young

She was also committed to helping breast cancer charities.

Kaye was also a keen sportswoman. In 2020, she completed the Coast to Coast – a 243km running, cycling and kayaking race from Kumara’s Serpentine Beach to Christchurch’s New Brighton Beach.

Nikki Kaye's own piece of "paradise" on Great Barrier Island. Photo / Audrey Young

Speaking to Women’s Weekly in 2022, Kaye spoke candidly about her desire to find balance and time to look after herself.

”There’s this thing burning in me that loves to help people. There are always people who need help and if you’re someone who cares a lot, like I do, then you can never shut off,” she said at the time.

‘One of the bravest Parliamentarians NZ has seen’

The Prime Minister and Finance Minister have paid tribute to Nikki Kaye, described as a “cherished colleague, friend, and former Minister, Deputy Leader and Member of Parliament for Auckland Central”.

Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister and National Party leader, said her contribution “to our party, her community, and New Zealand has left an indelible mark”.

“Her tireless dedication, sharp intellect, and tenacity earned her the respect of people across the political spectrum,” Luxon said.

”Nikki was a remarkable person and a crusader for what she believed in, and her contribution has left our country in a better place.”

Nicola Willis, the Finance Minister and deputy leader of the National Party, said Kaye had “fiercely” advanced the “liberal values and causes she believed in”.

Devastating news. Nikki was one of the bravest parliamentarians New Zealand has had, fiercely advancing the liberal values and causes she believed in. She loved the National Party and contributed so much of her soul to it. I will be forever grateful for the contribution she made… — Nicola Willis (@NicolaWillisMP) November 25, 2024

”She loved the National Party and contributed so much of her soul to it. I will be forever grateful for the contribution she made to my own career and personal development.”

Willis said Kaye’s battle with cancer had “never subsided” but “she has remained fearless throughout”.

She said Kaye “in recent years had found spiritual peace with the idea of death”.

”Nikki lived vibrantly and well. Her impact on others was immense and the memories great. We’ve lost one of the special ones. Let us be grateful for her incredible life.”

