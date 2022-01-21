Voyager 2021 media awards
'I feel very loved': Nikki Kaye on life after politics

11 minutes to read
Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior political correspondent

There was nothing subtle about my plan to persuade Nikki Kaye to do an anniversary interview after she spectacularly quit politics at the 2020 election.

It would appeal to her affection for the remote sanctuary

