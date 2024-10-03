Advertisement
Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Greens co-leader Marama Davidson's announcement over her breast cancer diagnosis. Video / Mark Mitchell

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick has shared a photo of co-leader Marama Davidson three days after her latest chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Davidson underwent her first bout of surgery just over two weeks after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

Addressing media on June 17, Davidson said the cancer, which was picked up during a routine mammogram, required her to undergo a partial mastectomy and would lead to her being off work for about four months.

Today, Swarbrick took to social media to dedicate a post to Davidson’s recovery.

“Sitting around (Marama Davidson’s) kitchen table today planning the world our communities and mokopuna deserve - and how critical her wellbeing and genuine recovery is to everything we believe and must practice,” she wrote.

Swarbrick declared that “Rest is resistance” and that she was looking forward to having her co-leader back in Parliament after she has recovered.

“Basically, it was really bloody lovely to give this boss a hug today - three days after her most recent chemo infusion - and remind her how excited we are to get her back when she’s through her recovery.”

Davidson has previously said she intends to stay on as co-leader of the party after treatment and she would return with “fierce” determination to fight for people and the planet.

“Awareness of the resource to take that time and space and care is exactly what the Greens mean when we talk about real justice; human rights to health, housing, education, food and freedom are owed to all not because we are good or ‘deserving,’ but because we are human,” Swarbrick said.

Davidson announced in July she would be taking a “proper break” from social media platforms and work.

“I’m trying my darndest to turn my focus completely to my whānau and whakapapa now. Which means treatment, healing and recovery.”

During her announcement, she urged other wāhine to get checked themselves, acknowledging the level of breast cancer was disproportionately high for Māori women.

“I have held off telling people about my diagnosis while I continue to focus on Parliamentary work,” she said.

“I do want to be clear, we are fortunate to have picked this up early enough to give us the best odds of getting rid of it, thanks to the breast screening programme. I reiterate how important it is that our breast screening programmes … can make sure more people are screened in time to save lives.

“Wāhine mā, please book in your mammograms.”

