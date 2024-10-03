The Ministry of Justice and Public Service Commission were in favour of disestablishing the office – whereas Te Arawhiti itself wanted to remain a departmental agency.

“Heightened public interest in Treaty settlement work” was listed as a reason why it would be “appropriate” for the Office for Māori Crown Relations to remain as a standalone agency.

A Cabinet paper, released under the Official Information Act, shows officials and Government agencies considered the disestablishment of Te Arawhiti.

Ministry of Justice chief executive Andrew Kibblewhite said both options had “pros and cons which were carefully considered”.

“The option supported by the ministry was to disestablish Te Arawhiti as a departmental agency and return residual functions to the Ministry of Justice as a branded business unit,” Kibblewhite confirmed.

Potaka said this option “may have delivered better efficiencies across both agencies’ corporate functions with greater savings”.

“The decision to maintain Te Arawhiti as a departmental agency was informed by advice that this would minimise disruption caused by significant organisational change given the high profile accorded to the settlement of outstanding Treaty grievances.

“This would also ensure that Te Arawhiti is focused on closing out the Treaty settlement process in a timely manner,” the minister said in a statement.

The Green Party spokesman for Māori Crown relations, Steve Abel, slammed the fact disestablishment was even considered by the Government, suggesting it “highlights its utter disrespect for Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.

“If we want to strengthen the critical relationships that the Crown has developed with iwi over decades, and honour our nation’s founding agreement, Te Tiriti, we need the Government to back our Māori-oriented institutions, not tear them down or confuse their roles.”

Labour’s Māori Crown relations spokesman, Peeni Henare, said it was a “meaningless distraction”.

“I think it’s a bit odd that the Minister of Māori Crown relations has to reclarify what its purpose is which is already very clear – it is to support the Crown to lift its performance to work with Māori to achieve better outcomes – which has been undermined almost on a weekly basis by this Government.”

Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka said the decision to keep Te Arawhiti was informed by advice that it would minimise disruption. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A document from Cabinet’s social outcomes committee described the status quo – before the minister clarified the two agencies – as “untenable”.

“Duplication of effort and ‘scope creep’ of activity has developed over time, particularly in the provision of policy advice on matters that have a significant impact for Māori (the role of Te Puni Kōkiri).”

The document said the desired outcome would be for Te Arawhiti to be responsible only for progressing Treaty settlements and Takutai Moana applications, and briefing other agencies.

Remaining functions were due to be transferred to Te Puni Kōkiri – something that was said to involve a “reduction in role”.

In terms of distinguishing between the two agencies, the Cabinet paper said, “we propose the distinction should be between an agency dedicated to settling past grievances, and an agency tasked with looking to the future, ensuring iwi, hapū and whānau Māori thrive.”

Te Arawhiti’s budget was considered when Cabinet was making decisions on the two agencies.

“As a departmental agency, Te Arawhiti incurs additional back-office costs for the Government,” the Cabinet paper said, confirming the Ministry of Justice incurs costs supporting the agency.

“Te Arawhiti incurs costs through an additional corporate function of its own of approximately 35 people out of approximately 200 FTE, in addition to 4.5 FTE resource dedicated from MoJ [the Ministry of Justice].”

The Cabinet paper suggested there would be support for clarifying the functions of Te Arawhiti and Te Puni Kōkiri.

“I have engaged extensively over the last six months and direct anecdotal feedback from iwi leaders confirms that clarifying the roles of Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Arawhiti respectively will be supported. I expect the public service will also welcome the reduced duplication and avoidance of confusion,” the document said.

A separate Cabinet paper states the Government is committed to “completing the settlement of historic claims under the Treaty of Waitangi by 2030”.

“By 2035, I want to see the size of the measured Māori economy double,” the document in the name of Minister Tama Potaka stated.

