Te Arawhiti chief executive Lil Anderson says the agency has "worked hard" to bring costs down. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Justice and Office for Māori Crown Relations are both undergoing job cuts, in relation to the Government’s directive to find cost savings across the public sector.

Thousands of jobs at agencies have been placed on the chopping block or have been slashed as cuts sweep through departments, and a new era of the public sector starts to take shape alongside the new Government.

Te Arawhiti, the Office for Māori Crown Relations, has confirmed consultation with staff has started on its “organisational review”.

Under the plans, 51 roles would be disestablished, some of which are vacant, and 38 new jobs would be created. There are 194 fulltime equivalent employees at the office.

People who are set to lose their jobs will have the first option to apply for the new ones the agency is setting up.