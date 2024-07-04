Advertisement
Te Arawhiti, Ministry of Justice and Corrections propose new job cuts

Azaria Howell
By
Te Arawhiti chief executive Lil Anderson says the agency has "worked hard" to bring costs down. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Justice and Office for Māori Crown Relations are both undergoing job cuts, in relation to the Government’s directive to find cost savings across the public sector.

Thousands of jobs at agencies have been placed on the chopping block or have been slashed as cuts sweep through departments, and a new era of the public sector starts to take shape alongside the new Government.

Te Arawhiti, the Office for Māori Crown Relations, has confirmed consultation with staff has started on its “organisational review”.

Under the plans, 51 roles would be disestablished, some of which are vacant, and 38 new jobs would be created. There are 194 fulltime equivalent employees at the office.

People who are set to lose their jobs will have the first option to apply for the new ones the agency is setting up.

Te Arawhiti chief executive Lil Anderson said this followed extensive conversations with staff. “We have also worked hard to bring down our costs over the last nine months, including reducing our use of contractors and consultants,” she said.

The departmental agency, which is hosted by the Ministry of Justice, has refreshed its priorities. It states it is working “at pace to complete all Treaty settlements”.

A four-week consultation period is under way.

The Public Service Association, which gets consulted on the plans to downsize staffing at ministries and departments across the entire sector, said the Ministry of Justice was proposing to shed 68 roles from two teams at Justice and Corrections.

The High Impact Innovation Programme team from Corrections is planned to be merged with the Sector Directorate team at the Ministry of Justice.

“These teams are tasked with working together to improve outcomes and efficiency across the whole system, including speeding up defendants’ cases being heard, minimising time spent on remand, and reversing the increased wastage of court time by reducing the number of court adjournments at sentencing,” the PSA said in a statement.

The Herald has previously reported the Ministry of Justice had been undergoing consultation with staff over a proposal to cull 175 roles.

The agencies have all been contacted for comment.

Azaria is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 after multiple years as a student journalist. She has a keen interest in city council decisions, public sector reform, and transport.

