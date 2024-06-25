The final confirmation sees fewer jobs lost at Oranga Tamariki than originally proposed. Under the change proposal at the agency, 632 roles were proposed to be disestablished with 185 created - an overall net loss of 447 roles.

“As a result of the feedback, I have made a number of changes to the proposal document, with the number of disestablished roles being reduced from 447 to 419.

“These roles come from across the back-office structure of Oranga Tamariki and include a reduction in leadership team positions,” Te Kani said in a statement.

“I know my final decision will not magically fix the issues we face as an organisation. It will not automatically grow trust and confidence between our ministry and New Zealand. It will not be perfect. But change never is,” he said.

PSA assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons suggested the cuts would have an impact on the lives of young people.

“It’s particularly disappointing that specialist Māori roles are still being removed as these people have unique skills working with whānau and are critical to the success of Oranga Tamariki.

“At a time of rising need and increasing pressure on families, the last thing the Government should be doing is making deep cuts to the very agency that supports children and young people,” she said.

Public sector agencies have been undertaking cost-saving exercises, putting thousands of roles on the line across government departments, ministries and agencies.

The ministry is expected to finish its transition to its new structure by September.

Cuts at ACC and the Ministry of Social Development are also expected to be announced today.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022, and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform, and transport.



