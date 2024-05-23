Ministry of Social Development, DoC announce job cuts

MSD has been asked to find 6.5 per cent cost savings - and has put jobs on the line. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Social Development has proposed further job cuts, about a month after confirming 200 voluntary redundancies.

In a statement, MSD deputy chief executive for people and capability Nadine Kilmister said if the proposals went ahead the agency’s headcount would reduce by 712 positions.

“MSD is reducing the size of its workforce to meet its fiscal sustainability commitments and ensuring it is managing within its funding baseline,” Kilmister said.

“It is doing this through a combination of voluntary redundancies, attrition, fixed-term roles coming to an end, and the current change proposals.”

These proposals followed the announcement of voluntary redundancies on April 23. Kilmister said since then, additional redundancies had been accepted as a result of some staff requests for reconsideration, taking the total of voluntary redundancies to 218.

Kilmister said the proposals - which were subject to feedback and needed to be finalised - would affect 332 positions with an overall net reduction of 97 positions.

“Of the positions proposed to be disestablished or reduced there are 27 vacancies. In total, if the change proposals go through as proposed, MSD’s headcount will reduce by 712 positions.”

The agency has been tasked with finding 6.5 per cent cost savings for the financial year starting July 1. Thousands of jobs have either been cut, or placed on the chopping block, in relation to the Government’s directive to save costs and trim the fat in the public sector.

In April, The Ministry of Social Development confirmed it had accepted 200 out of 404 applications for voluntary redundancy.

Kilmister said, at the time, staff would be informed of further change proposals in late May.

“MSD has previously indicated further change would be required in some areas. The leadership team is working through that now, taking into consideration voluntary redundancies, priority work, attrition rates and other factors,” Kilmister said.

She had confirmed a number of areas in the ministry would be subject to further change proposals, including People and Capability, Organisational Assurance and Communication, Transformation, and Strategy and Insights.

On voluntary redundancies, Kilmister said “even though it is a voluntary process, it’s not an easy one for the staff involved”.

She had thanked workers for their dedication during an “unsettling” time.

Department of Conservation axes roles

On the same day as hundreds of jobs are proposed to be shed from MSD, the Department of Conservation has announced its decision to axe roles.

The conservation agency confirmed, in a statement, it would disestablish 257 roles and create 133. Some 114 of the roles on the chopping block are currently vacant.

DoC Director-General Penny Nelson promised the agency was working to transfer “as many of our current staff as possible” to new roles.

Changes will be implemented by July.

“These changes mean DoC will need to prioritise our work carefully, so we are focusing our effort on the work that makes the biggest difference for nature. We also need to adapt to future cost pressures, so are also changing how we organise and do our work in some areas,” Nelson said.

DoC’s numbers announced today are final decisions, following staff consultation.

“We have tried to minimise the impact on DoC staff and on the conservation outcomes we are seeking.”

DoC has been tasked with finding 6.5 per cent cost savings. MSD has also been given the same target.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.