Opinion: The North Shore is Auckland’s untapped opportunity to host big events

By Terence Harpur
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

North Harbour Stadium can host up to 25,000 people and is a prime venue for larger events, says Terence Harpur. Photo / Photosport

Opinion by Terence Harpur
Terence Harpur is the CEO of the Takapuna Business Association.

THE FACTS

  • Millions of dollars are spent on events across Auckland every year, such as Diwali and the International Comedy Festival.
  • Last year’s Takapuna Winter Lights Festival brought $2.5 million of consumer spending to the suburb.
  • Auckland Council recently decided to continue with the same operator at North Harbour Stadium.

Council budgets come into effect this month and with that there is an opportunity to invest in the wellbeing of our communities.

We need this now more than ever, with recent global events causing uncertainty and crisis fatigue. Now is the moment to invest more equitably and strategically

