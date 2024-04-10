Public service agencies have been directed to find cost-savings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Department of Conservation is looking at axing more than 100 net roles in its cost-cutting drive.

Agencies are looking to deliver savings between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent on average, with Public Service and Finance Minister Nicola Willis admitting some agencies may fall short, and some will over-deliver on the targets urged by the Government.

RNZ understands about 130 jobs could go at DoC, a number of which are already said to be vacant roles.

Analysis from the Herald has confirmed there are more than 1000 roles on the chopping block, from a variety of ministries.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking today, Public Service and Finance Minister Nicola Willis said in the past six years, more than 18,000 public servants have been added, saying they are “making the public service more efficient”.

Willis told Hosking the Government’s Budget will create more jobs for front-line workers than it will remove roles from the back office.

“New Zealanders don’t want more policy advisors and administrators. What they want is more people restoring law and order, teaching our kids, and making our people healthy,” she said.

The Minister added things like taking roles out of the Suicide Prevention Office will “upset a lot of people and create a lot of silly headlines”. Willis said there are “a few journalists in Wellington, probably many of whom flat with public servants, who are very focused on this”.

The Department of Internal Affairs is also expected to announce some cost-cutting plans this week.

