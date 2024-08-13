Te Arawhiti, the Office for Māori Crown Relations, will be pared back to focus on negotiating Treaty of Waitangi settlements and Takutai Moana applications.
The move comes after reports the agency could effectively be shut down. Sources with information on the proposal told Stuff the Government was effectively closing the department, but Māori Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka rejected this description when it was put to him by Stuff.
Meanwhile, Newsroom obtained an email sent to public service chief executives outlining plans to strip functions from Te Arawhiti that would be picked by Te Puni Kōkiri. As reported by Newsroom, Te Puni Kōkiri, the Māori development ministry, would pick up the responsibilities for:
- Monitoring and reporting on the Crown’s implementation of Treaty settlements
- Leading post-settlement relationships and co-ordinating significant events on behalf of the Crown
- Providing strategic advice on the distinct rights, interests and responsibilities of iwi, hapū and Māori, except as they relate to Treaty settlements and Takutai Moana matters
- Ensuring public service can engage effectively with Māori
In a statement on Tuesday, Potaka said the Government was “clarifying” the functions of the two key Māori agencies.