“Te Arawhiti will remain a departmental agency and continue its core role of progressing long-standing Treaty of Waitangi settlements and Takutai Moana applications.

“Te Puni Kōkiri will advise on policy to support the acceleration of Māori economic development, continue to support the revitalisation of Māori language and culture, and support Māori social development including through a social investment lens.”

Potaka said Te Puni Kōkiri would provide policy advice using the Treaty-based public policy framework Te Tautuhi ō Rongo, to ensure that the distinct rights and interests of iwi (as collectives) and Māori (as citizens) were recognised and provided for.

“It will also better monitor other agencies to ensure they are delivering adequate services to and for Māori.”

In late May, 1News reported Te Arawhiti was facing a huge funding shortfall and its $12 million budget for the coming year would not be enough to meet demand.

Lawyers told 1News upcoming hearings in the High Court would likely need to be cancelled as they waited for invoices more than six months old to be paid.

“We’re waiting on an amount around three-quarters of a million dollars,” lawyer Darrell Naden told 1News.

Te Arawhiti, the Office of Māori-Crown Relations, was set up in 2018 under the then-Labour Government to negotiate historical Treaty of Waitangi claims. Its creation brought together several Government units, including the Office of Treaty Settlements.

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.



