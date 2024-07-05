The Government had already pledged $600,000 to the Wairoa mayoral relief fund to help support the town’s recovery, but today’s $3m boost would allow Wairoa District Council to get on with cleaning up household waste and sediment left by the flooding, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell said.

A $10m fund was included in May’s Budget for Hawke’s Bay to complete its sediment and debris removal from Cyclone Gabrielle but after last week’s severe weather event, the Government asked the region to reprioritise part of this funding for clean-up in Wairoa, Mitchell said.

“The Wairoa District Council has identified what it needs, and this additional funding is immediately available for the work.

“This funding will go towards the clean-up of household waste and sediment for more than 400 properties impacted by last week’s weather event. This includes the collection, removal, and disposal of sediment, debris and household waste.”

The reprioritisation was a great example of the whole region working together to support Wairoa, he said.

Before Luxon’s visit this morning, the Government confirmed an urgent review of Wairoa’s flooding Wairoa’s flooding response and whether local councils could’ve acted earlier to prevent the disaster, which saw properties in the lower part of the township flooded on Wednesday last week.

There was “a need” for another look at the regional councils actions around the bar, and its management, Luxon said before the review was announced.

“The river has broken in a place where it has historically not broken before.”

Long-term residents told media they’d never experienced flooding to that extent before in that part of town, and many believe it could’ve been prevented if Hawke’s Bay Regional Council had started work earlier to open the bar at the nearby Wairoa River mouth.

Food victim Danielle Brown-McKenzie was among those who met with the Prime Minister this morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Using machinery it takes about two days to open the bar, a raised area of sediment that builds up in the mouth of the Wairoa River and which also caused significant issues during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The council put contractors on standby on Friday, June 21 but they didn’t begin work until the following Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, conditions were deemed unsafe

The regional council had listened to “the wrong people” and that had caused “catastrophic and unnecessary damage”, Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said as he called on the council to apologise to the community.

Crews begin the clean up in flood-hit Wairoa last week. Photo / Paul Taylor

They waited until the day before the floods to begin work on the bar because there would likely be insufficient flow in the river to keep a new opening in place if they’d started earlier, the regional council’s asset manager group manager Chris Dolley said.

The review would assess whether there was adequate monitoring of the bar and whether decisions made were correct, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds said.

“It is about finding out where improvements can be made so we can better manage future events and protect communities,” she said.

The review would take about four weeks,with findings presented to the council in August.

