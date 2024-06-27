There is growing frustration within the northern Hawke’s Bay township that the flooding could have been prevented if the bar at the Wairoa River mouth had been cleared earlier by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.
Resident Ally Tipu has lived in her family’s home on Apatu St for over 30 years, and received a call from her dad about 6am on Wednesday warning her to evacuate with her four children - aged 2, 3, 7 and 8.
It had not quite reached inside the house when they left.
However, the rising water caused her car to become stuck on the road outside her home.
“I was thinking ‘why won’t you go’, the car was making all these noises.
“My kids are screaming and saying ‘Mum why won’t you go?’”
The whole family were panicking when her neighbours, Shaz and Jordan Ngahungahu, came running up to the car.
They grabbed all the kids between them and waded through the very chilly water, which was near hip-deep, up the road to safety.
Tipu said the water had a strong current and she was scared to let go of any of her children.
When the kids were safe with her dad and sister, Tipu went back and saved her two dogs - by which time water had flooded her home.
She stayed at her niece’s home and was picking up the pieces on Thursday, including saving children’s certificates and awards from her badly flooded home, where shin-height water swept through the house.
“It was bad. I have lived here my whole life and never seen it like this.”