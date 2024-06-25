A State of Emergency was declared in Heretaunga and Te Karaka as heavy rains hit, prompting evacuations.

Rivers like Waipaoa and Wairoa have surged past danger levels, leading to widespread flood warnings, including emergency mobile alerts.

Roads, including State Highway 35, are closed due to flooding and slips.

A slow-moving storm has smashed the Tairawhiti region overnight, bringing rough seas, gale-force winds and heavy rain, with more to come today.

The wind and rain has been hammering the area from East Cape to the Wharerata hills south of Gisborne, with around 200mm of rain in some areas in the past 24 hours.

Flood warnings and urgent evacuation notices have been issued through the night as rivers rise, with police and fire services going door to door in parts of Tairāwhiti urging people to leave.

A State of Emergency has been declared in the Heretaunga ward of the Hastings district due to coastal inundation in Haumoana, where the seawall has been breached.

The 700 residents of Te Karaka, 30-kilometres from Gisborne, were self-evacuating as the Waipaoa River rose. The township - which was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle - is now inaccessible after river levels topped 8m. Just before 6am Te Karaka residents received a Civil Defence emergency alert warning them to evacuate immediately.

Some households in Gisborne city were also being urged to evacuate as the Waimata River rose. The Hikuwai River in Tolaga Bay is also high, with one Tolaga Bay rain gauge receiving more than 285mm of rain since Sunday.

In northern Hawke’s Bay, the Wairoa River has risen higher than expected, hitting the orange five-year flooding level at the town bridge around 5am and now at red level, according to Fenz. The district council has told locals to self-evacuate to the War Memorial Hall.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) central shift manager Murray Dunbar says the fire service has been called to help in Wairoa where the district council wants assistance evacuating people near the mouth of the river.

At 6.10am Wairoa locals received an emergency mobile alert warnings those in streets near the river: “LEAVE NOW. There is serious flooding in Wairoa. River levels rising rapidly.”

Those evacuating are warned not to walk through floodwaters, which may have washed away parts of the road and could be contaminated.

Fenz has also been asked to help with evacuations in Haumoana due to three breaches of the seawall. A state of emergency has been declared in the local ward of Heretaunga, with police knocking on doors and asking residents to evacuate. The local council is warning of heavy swells in the area, with the rising tide due to peak at 8.30am.

At least seven roads north of Gisborne, including State Highway 35, have been closed due to flooding, slips and collapsed banks, while many other roads are damaged. SH35 is closed between between Uawa and Okitu.

The Portland marine area has also had its first red alert amid the storm, with potential wave heights of over 8m offshore of the Mahia Peninsula, where three fishermen are still missing after their boat is thought to have capsized.

Gale-force winds peaked last night with gusts over 100kmh and an average wind speed of almost 70kmh. This morning gusts were still reaching 76kmh.

The weather was so rough last night that two Air New Zealand flights, from Wellington and Auckland, had to turn back around 8pm.

Fenz shift manager Murray Dunbar said there had been around 12 weather jobs overnight around Gisborne area, including a couple of flying trampolines, a roof that was blown off, a window blown in and a tree that fell on a house.

The rain is expected to ease today but will keep falling till Friday, MetService says.