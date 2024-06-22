Morehu Pewhairangi (left), Richard Davies (Dame Cindy Kiro's husband), Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Tim Rhodes, Romia Whaanga, students from Te Karaka Area School and others from the Te Karaka community at the Mahaki Tiaki Tangata opening. Photo / Paul Rickard

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

A new evacuation area in Te Karaka has been officially opened by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro so that, in future emergencies, residents do not have to head to the hills as they did during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Mahaki Tiaki Tangata area at 75 Kanakanaia Rd is the new point to go to if there is any civil defence emergency.

The area is equipped with marquees, cabins for the elderly and for Mahaki Tiaki Tangata team to co-ordinate information, and three shipping containers full of equipment.

It was created because much of the Te Karaka community, including the elderly and children, were stuck on Cranswick’s Hill for more than a day during Cyclone Gabrielle in February last year.

Kiro was in Te Karaka yesterday morning to meet locals affected by the cyclone and to learn how the community was responding to it.

“I am impressed by how they have been so proactive in how they have responded to the emergency during Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said.

She was grateful to be a part of the opening and was impressed to see how prepared the community was.

“You see people’s hearts and souls when you visit communities that have been through so much, but then you see how the people have been pulled together.

“Some people still experience difficulties and people are still traumatised. It takes a long time to get over significant events like this.

“But I am struck by people’s deep humanity and the community’s ability to come together and put their arms around each other. So kia kaha, kia manawanui.”

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at the opening of the Mahaki Tiaki Tangata evacuation centre at Te Karaka on Friday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Te Karaka community leader Pimia Wehi said the community realised it was up to them to take care of their people.

“Mahaki Tiaki Tangata is just that,” she said.

Te Aitanga a Mahaki is the main supporter and the land is owned by Wi Pere Trust, which made it available for the evacuation point.

Before the launch, Kiro and her entourage visited kaumātua Claude Ruru, whose home has been lifted above the floodwater levels.

She also saw the Waikohu Village, which is helping to house people while their homes are lifted, and visited Rangatira Marae to learn about plans to move it.

After the opening, she visited Toitu Tairāwhiti Housing to see the work being done to make homes for whānau.

They then went through Gisborne city to view Fergusson Drive properties hit by Cyclone Gabrielle before travelling to Te Whare Hauora o Te Aitanga a Hauiti in Tolaga Bay to meet staff and members of the Ūawa/Tolaga Bay community.

Kiro was scheduled to present Eruera Kaiwai, of Ūawa, with his 2024 New Year’s Honours List Queen’s Service Medal for service to the community.

Today is the last day of her trip, starting with a visit to Te Puia Springs Hospital to meet staff and patients.

After that, she heads to Uepohatu Marae in Ruatōrea, where she will preside at the knighthood investiture ceremony of former Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou chairman Selwyn Parata for his service to Māori.

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.



