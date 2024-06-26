Local states of emergency remained in effect for the Wairoa District and Heretaunga ward of the Hastings District due to coastal inundation.

Crews specialised in water rescue are en route to Wairoa on Thursday morning to join Fire and Emergency NZ Urban Search and Rescue (Usar) teams after heavy rain and flooding on Wednesday.

Teams from Fire and Emergency, police, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Hastings District Council, and Civil Defence made the decision not to lift the cordons in place around Haumoana.

Homes were revisited in the area around high tide at 9pm on Wednesday to check on people who chose to stay earlier in the day and advise them of the risk and need to evacuate according to Hastings District Council.

In a 10pm update, HDC said the sea was overtopping the dunes/land impacting lagoon levels; compounded by rain and the high tide.

“The lagoon pumps continue to operate and auxiliary pumps are in place, but they cannot keep up with the amount of water,” the update said.

As of 5.45am, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi confirmed the state highways connecting Napier, Wairoa and Gisborne remain open today despite the overnight rain, while State Highway 38 from Frasertown to Lake Waikaremoana remained closed.

MetService meteorologist John Law told NZ Herald a deep low-pressure system continues to linger over the East Coast on Thursday morning, which will feed some showers and spells of rain, but they will not be “as intense”.

At its peak, electricity lines provider Firstlight Network was responding to widespread power outages from south of Wairoa to Te Araroa affecting over 2000 customers.

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell was yesterday assessing damage in Hawke’s Bay, Wairoa and Tairāwhiti, where more than 200mm of rain had fallen within 24 hours in some places.

Mitchell reported that 200 homes were evacuated by police overnight in the regions.

“What aggravated the rain was that there was a 6-metre swell,” he said.





The Waipaoa and Wairoa rivers surged past danger levels, several roads were closed due to flooding or slips and power had been shut off in Wairoa because rising water levels were putting substations at risk.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little last night said more than 400 properties had been affected by flooding, including more than 100 homes that had been “significantly impacted”.