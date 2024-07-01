He said three fire appliances attended, two trucks from Wairoa and one relief truck from Hastings, and the fire was under control in between 30 and 40 minutes.

“There was no one at the home at the time,” Meihana said.

Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour and 40 minutes according to the Fenz incident report.

Meihana said the homes of five Wairoa-based firefighters were among those flooded that morning.

“Everyone is okay, there is just a lot of work to do to get their homes liveable again.

“Three can remain in their homes and two aren’t able to stay in them at the moment until some work has been done.”

He said extra support staff would likely remain in Wairoa until about Friday this week.

