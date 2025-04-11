The foreign minister told RNZ Christopher Luxon had not consulted with him before the calls, adding: “I hope that he’ll get my message and he’ll call me next time.”
Luxon made a speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning and proposed the European Commission work more closely with countries signed up to the Trans-Pacific trade pact - known as the CPTPP - to champion the rules-based trade order and provide some stability and certainty.
It came after the United States retaliated against China by hiking tariffs to 125%, while placing a 90-day pause on retaliatory tariffs for other countries. The US has since upped the China tariff to 145%.
Luxon followed his Wellington speech with a series of phone calls that night with Indo-Pacific leaders and the European Union to gauge how they are interpreting the tit-for-tat trade war and the implications it might have for their economies.
Speaking from Tonga on Friday, Peters offered some advice to the Prime Minister.
“Markets lose their nerve. Share market speculators lose their nerve. Politicians should not lose their nerve, and that’s my advice,” he told RNZ.
“There’s no need to react at this point in time. Let’s first find out what we’re dealing with, let the dust settle in.
“My advocacy from the day this matter came up with the Trump tariffs - our job is to be ultra careful, ultra forward thinking in the interest of, guess what, the New Zealand economy, that’s what matters, not our egos,” he said.
“So my advice to politicians is tone down, wait ‘til you see and know what’s going on.”
Asked if he had spoken with the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the matter, Peters said: “No, he didn’t check it out when he made that speech and made those phone calls.”
“So I hope that he’ll get my message and he’ll call me next time.”
‘Premature’ calls - Winston Peters
On Thursday afternoon, Peters was asked about the developing tariff hikes, to which he said it was “what we expected, actually”.
“Everybody was overreacting, everybody was talking too fast, everybody should have kept their counsel, kept their patience, and it’s starting to unfold far less serious than people thought.”
Asked about Luxon’s idea to get CPTPP countries together with Europe and building a “trading bloc”, Peters said it was “all very premature”.
“We’re trying to sort out this other thing with America and China’s trade war, and we’re rushing off with solutions - let’s find out what happened there first.”
He would not comment when asked if he was consulted by the Prime Minister before the speech.