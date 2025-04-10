Trump’s tariff turmoil: Everything investors need to know

JB Drax Honore chief APAC strategist Sean Keane says the market did not listen to President Donald Trump.

The President had since executed a rollback of sorts, reducing all imposed tariffs to 10% for a 90-day period, excluding China.

“The execution the White House has undertaken has been appalling, because they’ve alienated people,” Keane said.

“If he specifically targeted China and left the rest of the world largely alone, he would have got a significant amount of international backing, I think, for that.

“Instead of going after Denmark, Australia and penguins in the Indian Ocean.”

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.