Trump’s tariff turmoil: Everything investors need to know

Volatility in stock and bond markets following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement has refreshed investor memories of the Global Financial Crisis and dot-com crash, but a top strategist says this crisis is not the same.
“This is self-made,” JB Drax Honore chief Asia Pacific strategist Sean Keane told Markets with Madison.
“In this case it’s very deliberate.
“It’s one man with a view about imbalances in global trade that he wants to solve for.
“So he’s provoked this, quite deliberately, and I think the market’s been guilty of not listening to him.”
“Instead of going after Denmark, Australia and penguins in the Indian Ocean.”
