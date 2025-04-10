This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select “Inside Politics with Audrey Young” and save your preferences. For a step-by-step guide, click here.
Welcome to Inside Politics. The tumult caused by Donaldhref="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/trump/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/trump/">Trump’s tariff policy is giving the markets and Governments whiplash. The speech prepared by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last night for delivery in Wellington on Thursdaymorning on next steps had to be changed to account for yet another White House policy lurch – albeit a welcome one with most tariffs being put on hold. Trump’s own advisers have got into a public slanging match, with his special friend Elon Musk calling Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro “dumber than a sack of bricks“.
But with US tariffs on China ramped up overnight to 125%, the only thing we can be sure of is that instability continues.
Luxon’s speech on Thursdaymorning suggests the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) could be at the centre of a response to ensure things don’t get out of hand. “One possibility is that members of the CPTPP and the European Union work together to champion rules-based trade and make specific commitments on how that support plays out in practice,” the PM said.
He is also planning a visit to the UK later this month to talk trade and security.
There is no doubt that Doyle was the victim of some vicious slurs and innuendo last week, but there was no recognition that the MP was in any way responsible for the firestorm and no sense of regret, despite the fact that he was previously advised to take the page down.
Until Wednesday, Doyle had been lying low and leaving co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick to try to explain the crude language – Bussy Galore – accompanying photos of Doyle and Doyle’s child.
Surrounded by supporters in Parliament’s Rainbow Room, the MP explained it like this: “The caption – which references me – is an example of the way marginalised communities often reclaim or subvert language in order to exist unapologetically. I recognise that Bussy is not a term all rainbow people use or like, but it is one that is commonly understood and appreciated by my friends and community. For me, this term is wordplay and represents the combination of my masculine and feminine qualities as a non-binary person – someone whose gender doesn’t fit into a strict category. It’s also a satirical in-joke with references to pop music, drag culture, Bond novels and 1960s cinema, made about myself with people who know me in mind.”
Asked about Winston Peters having led the attack against the MP – suggesting the images should be referred to the police – Doyle’s preference was for a one-on-one “restorative” discussion with Peters. We think hell might freeze over before that happens.
The power of the Treaty Principles Bill
The Act Party bill rewriting the Treaty principles caused the largest political protest in living memory and is set to be voted down in Parliament this afternoon. If Luxon ever gets to conduct coalition negotiations again, he is likely to be more cautious and discerning about what he lets through. It is doubtful he – or anyone else – anticipated the extent of the controversy it would stir up. He thought opposition would be muted because it was bound to fail.
The bill has achieved two things: deepening suspicion in Māori about the Crown and the Treaty of Waitangi; and creating an unrivalled platform for Te Pāti Māori to galvanise a new generation of supporters.
Three birthdays and a mission
Foreign Minister Winston Peters leaves the country today to lead a cross-party mission to the Pacific, taking eight other MPs to Tonga, Hawaii and Vanuatu. The other MPs on the trip are National’s Shane Reti, Simon Watts and Tim van de Molen, Act’s Nicole McKee, Labour’s Carmel Sepuloni and Jenny Salesa, the Greens’ Teanau Tuiono and New Zealand First’s Andy Foster. Peters will be in Tonga on Friday when he turns 80 and then, after leaving on Saturday, he crosses the dateline and arrives in Honolulu – also on April 11.
Speaking of birthdays, when the youthful-looking Health Minister Simeon Brown deferred to Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey to answer a question during the annual review debate in Parliament on Tuesday, Doocey not only took time to wish Brown a happy birthday but cheekily a happy 18th birthday. Brown turned 34.
The Prime Minister opened his post-Cabinet press conference on Monday by paying tribute to Claire Trevett, who is departing as political editor of the NZ Herald. She has been a popular and highly talented member of the Press Gallery for 18 years and there was a great send-off for her at Parliament on Wednesday night from colleagues and MPs. She will be replaced by our very capable deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan.
Quote unquote
“I am here to bring my full self into Parliament and to represent my communities in the most authentic way possible. This is why, when I was advised by the party to delete the page before coming to Parliament, I chose not to. I can admit that I was politically naive and we have paid a huge price for this naivety.” – Green MP Benjamin Doyle
No contest. US President Donald Trump for his recklessness over tariffs. No modern politician has done so much harm to so many people’s pockets with so little regard for them or his own country’s standing.
Bouquet
Goes to Luxon and Willis for their measured response to a potential Trump Slump.