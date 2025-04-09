Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle will this afternoon front a press conference amid questions about social media posts they shared prior to entering Parliament as well as death threats they received in recent weeks.

The political party said Doyle will make some opening remarks about the threats they have received before answering questions from reporters. They will speak from Parliament’s “Rainbow Room”, a select committee room dedicated to the country’s gay, lesbian, and trans-gender community.

The press conference will be livestreamed above from 3.30pm.

It will mark Doyle’s return to Parliament after they spent last week elsewhere in the aftermath of what the Greens said was an “immense” number of death threats.

Those came amid heightened attention on posts Doyle shared to a private Instagram account before becoming an MP.

Among several posts of Doyle’s that received attention was an image of them and their child which was contained within an Instagram carousel of various images of a family event - that carousel was captioned with the phrase “bussy galore”. Bussy is a portmanteau of “boy” and “pussy” and is slang used by some to refer to a male’s anus.

Green MP Benjamin Doyle entered Parliament from the list last year. Photo / Supplied.

The appropriateness of the posts has been questioned by some, including Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who has said they need investigating. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the term used was “inappropriate”, but believed it was a matter for the Greens to deal with.

Greens co-leader Chloe Swarbrick responded to criticisms by saying members of minority communities, like the rainbow community, were “accustomed to using and co-opting terms that may not be well understood by external groups, often times with irreverence and absurdity”.

She said that “context is critical” and when asked by reporters what that context was, said: “Benjamin had a title of a private account which was related to terminology that is used within the queer community”.

“There are a number of far-right conspiratorial actors who are imputing meaning to that and the long bow that they seem to be drawing is that by virtue of use of that terminology that the rainbow community poses a real-world threat to children.”

As the Herald has reported, one source who knows Doyle said “bussy galore” was not a caption for a single image, but for a selection of family photos posted to Instagram. The source said “bussy” refers to Doyle themself and that the caption therefore referred to multiple photos of Doyle.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office.