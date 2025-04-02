Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Anatomy of a scandal - Green MP Benjamin Doyle’s case explained

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

The Greens co-leaders respond to criticisms against MP Benjamin Doyle.
  • Green MP Benjamin Doyle is facing accusations of using inappropriate language on a social media account alongside photos of a child. 
  • NZ First leader and deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says police should be investigating. 
  • Doyle’s party leaders have defended their MP, saying the BibleBeltBussy social media username has been misconstrued. 

 

What is the allegation and who is it about?

Benjamin Doyle is a Green MP who became an MP in October 2024 aged 32, replacing Darleen Tana.

Prior to politics, they – Doyle uses the pronouns they/them – set up an Instagram account with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics