Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said this morning “members of any minority community, like our rainbow community, are accustomed to using and co-opting terms that may not be well understood by external groups, oftentimes with irreverence and absurdity”.

“The central conspiracy here is that the use of such a word on a private account by an MP, before they were an MP, is inherently suspicious,” she said.

The date of the post is October 2023, predating Doyle becoming an MP (Doyle was declared elected in October 2024 after the Greens voted to remove Darleen Tana from Parliament).

Green Party leaders, members and other MPs including Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters were tagged in posts on X about the “Biblebeltbussy” account at the weekend.

Peters said on Monday he believed there needed to be an inquiry.

Posting on X, the New Zealand First leader said there were “many questions ”that the Green Party and Doyle need to answer as elected representatives" including the appropriateness of the post and the language used, “including what ‘Bussy’ and ‘Bussy Galore’ mean”.

“If the police want to investigate they can,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Police have been approached for comment. Peters’ office referred the Herald to the X post when approached.

Swarbrick said in a statement this morning Peters had “decided to double down on disinformation, fanning the flames of hatred towards the rainbow community that we have recently seen can lead to real world violence”.

“Over the weekend, we reached out to the Prime Minister directly, and New Zealand First’s Chief of Staff, to ensure they understand the danger this behaviour creates.

“We have been screening immense numbers of death threats and abuse directed at our MP, Benjamin Doyle and their child. These are driven by dangerous conspiracy thinking amplified by Destiny’s Church and the Deputy Prime Minister,” Swarbrick said in a statement.

“This isn’t a game. We’ve seen Destiny Church physically attack people at Drag Story Time only a month ago, grounded in the deeply dangerous trope that the rainbow community presents a danger to children. These attacks on Benjamin come from the same playbook.

“Enough is enough. The Prime Minister must shut down this behaviour,” Swarbrick said.

Deputy Prime Minister and NZ First leader Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

According to a Green Party profile page from 2023, Doyle described themselves as “a pāpā, a teacher, a researcher, and a community organiser”.

“I am also proudly takatāpui and whaikaha. For nearly 10 years I have taught and lead in secondary schools in both Tāmaki Makaurau and Kirikiriroa with a focus on rangatahi Māori achieving equitable educational outcomes,” Doyle said in the profile.