The tariffs have triggered global market sell-offs and recession fears, with China vowing to fight back.
Trump claims the tariffs will revive US manufacturing, but experts warn of inflation and economic risks.
US President Donald Trump today forged ahead with tariffs of over 100% against Chinese goods after Beijing refused to withdraw its retaliation as the world’s biggest economies go head-to-head in a ruinous trade war that has rocked global markets.
Trump’s sweeping 10% tariffs have unsettled the global economy since coming into force over the weekend, triggering a dramatic market sell-off worldwide and sparking recession fears.
Rates on imports to the United States from dozens of economies were to rise further at 12.01am on Wednesday US Eastern Time (4.01pm NZ Time).
China, Washington’s top economic rival but also a major trading partner, will be hardest hit, with tariffs imposed on its products since Trump returned to the White House reaching a staggering 104%.
The Chinese premier told von der Leyen his country could weather the storm, saying it “is fully confident of maintaining sustained and healthy economic development”.
The EU – which Trump has criticised bitterly over its tariff regime – may unveil its response next week to new 20% levies it faces.
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Trump to reconsider, adding if the EU was forced to respond, “so be it”.
In retaliation against US steel and aluminium levies that took effect last month, the EU plans tariffs of up to 25% on American goods ranging from soybeans to motorcycles, according to a document seen by AFP.
‘Tailored deals’
Trump said on Tuesday local time that his Government was working on “tailored deals” with trading partners, with the White House saying it would prioritise allies like Japan and South Korea.
His top trade official Jamieson Greer told the Senate that Argentina, Vietnam and Israel were among those who had offered to reduce their tariffs.