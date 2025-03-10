Canada’s incoming Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note as the former central banker vowed to win US President Donald Trump’s trade war, saying his country will “never” be part of the United States.
Carney lost no time standing up for “the Canadian way of life” after the Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected him on Sunday to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“We didn’t ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” Carney told party supporters in Ottawa.
“The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country,” he said, adding “these were dark days brought on by a country we can no longer trust.
“We’re all being called to stand up for ... the Canadian way of life.”
Carney previously led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. He soundly defeated his main challenger, Trudeau’s former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who held senior Cabinet positions in the Liberal Government first elected in 2015.
Carney won 85.9% of the nearly 152,000 votes cast. Freeland took just 8% of the vote.
Carney campaigned on a promise to stand up to Trump.
Trump has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada and thrown bilateral trade, the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, into chaos with dizzying tariff actions that have veered in various directions since he took office.
Trudeau said. “Canadians face from our neighbour an existential challenge.”
Contending with Trump
European leaders meanwhile signalled interest in working with Carney’s Government, as French President Emmanuel Macron said “the ties between France and Canada are stronger than ever”.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Carney, saying: “I look forward to working closely with him on shared international priorities.”
China, which has a turbulent relationship with Canada, also congratulated Carney but said it hoped the country could “pursue a positive and pragmatic policy towards China”.
Carney has argued that his experience makes him the ideal counter to Trump.
He has portrayed himself as a seasoned economic crisis manager who led the Bank of Canada through the 2008-2009 financial crisis and the Bank of England through the turbulence that followed the 2016 Brexit vote.
Celebrating the outcome in Ottawa, party loyalist Cory Stevenson said, “The Liberal Party has the wind in its sails.
“We chose the person who could best face off against [Tory leader] Pierre Poilievre in the next election and deal with Donald Trump,” he told AFP.
Data released from the Angus Reid polling firm on Wednesday shows Canadians see Carney as the favourite choice to face down Trump, potentially offering the Liberals a boost over the opposition Conservatives.
Forty-three per cent of respondents said they trusted Carney the most to deal with Trump, with 34% backing Poilievre.