New Canadian PM Mark Carney lambasts Trump

“He’s attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses. And we cannot let him succeed.”
Carney also mentioned domestic economic policies.
“I am a pragmatist above all ... My Government will eliminate eliminate the divisive consumer carbon tax.”
The tax increased the costs of burning polluting fossil fuels and encouraged cleaner alternatives.
During his campaign, Carney said he’d replace the tax with a system of incentives to reward Canadians for making greener choices, such as purchasing an energy efficient appliance, electric vehicle, or improved home insulation.
Carney also addressed a type of tax often discussed in New Zealand.
“And we will stop the hike in the capital gains tax. We think builders should be incentivised for taking risks, and rewarded when they succeed.”
Carney added said he would pursue policies of fiscal responsibility and social justice.
“I will work day and night with one purpose, which is to build a stronger Canada for everyone. But I will need help. I will need a lot of help,” he said after winning at the Liberal Leadership Event.
“We’re all being called to stand up for each other and for the Canadian way of life. So let me ask you: Who’s ready? Who’s ready to stand up for Canada with me?”