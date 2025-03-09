New Canadian PM Mark Carney lambasts Trump

Carney was the Bank of Canada’s Governor from 2008 to 2013, and Bank of England Governor from 2013 to 2020.

“I do care about the economy but it’s not because I’m an economist. It’s because I care about people. That’s why I’m a Liberal,” he told a party crowd in Ottawa.

Carney said Trump had imposed unjustified tariffs.

“He’s attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses. And we cannot let him succeed.”

Carney also mentioned domestic economic policies.

“I am a pragmatist above all ... My Government will eliminate eliminate the divisive consumer carbon tax.”

The tax increased the costs of burning polluting fossil fuels and encouraged cleaner alternatives.

During his campaign, Carney said he’d replace the tax with a system of incentives to reward Canadians for making greener choices, such as purchasing an energy efficient appliance, electric vehicle, or improved home insulation.

Carney also addressed a type of tax often discussed in New Zealand.

“And we will stop the hike in the capital gains tax. We think builders should be incentivised for taking risks, and rewarded when they succeed.”

Carney added said he would pursue policies of fiscal responsibility and social justice.

Mark Carney has taken over from Justin Trudeau. Here he's seen taking the stage during election night, moments before the announcement of results, at Rogers Centre, in Ottawa. Photo / Artur Widak, NurPhoto

“I will work day and night with one purpose, which is to build a stronger Canada for everyone. But I will need help. I will need a lot of help,” he said after winning at the Liberal Leadership Event.

“We’re all being called to stand up for each other and for the Canadian way of life. So let me ask you: Who’s ready? Who’s ready to stand up for Canada with me?”

Westpac economist Darren Gibbs said Carney should be able to grasp the economic challenges facing Canada.

‘He’s very highly thought-of, he’s very smart, very articulate.

“He’s probably a good person to be leading Canada at this point - there’s a lot of economics to be understood.”

Gibbs said although Carney was a relative newcomer to politics, “central bank governors still operate in political worlds”.

He said some of Carney’s fiscal or economic positions appeared to be centrist, rather than left-wing.

He said the new PM seemed unlikely to back down for Trump.

“There could be interesting conversations ahead.”