Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Maga Inc: How Donald Trump’s allies hope to gain from ‘anti-woke’ resurgence

By Hannah Murphy, Stephen Gandel and Patrick Temple-West
Financial Times·
7 mins to read
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

A group of allies from President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle are looking to profit from his re-election and the resurgent Maga movement in the United States, with a network of companies positioned to appeal to ‘anti-woke’ and ‘values-driven’ sentiment.

This week, companies in the so-called parallel economy — a nascent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business