Carmakers received a temporary reprieve from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs targeting Canada and Mexico, as concerns mounted over consumer impacts and talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yielded no immediate breakthrough.
Following discussions with the “Big Three” US automakers - Stellantis, Ford and General Motors - Trump decided to “give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, referring to the North American free trade pact.
“They made the ask, and the President is happy to do it,” Leavitt told reporters.
But prospects of wider relief were dampened after Trump’s call with Trudeau, with the US leader saying he was unconvinced Ottawa had done enough to address Washington’s concerns over illicit fentanyl.
Canada contributes less than 1% of fentanyl to the United States’ illicit supply, according to Canadian and US government data.
The US president has cited illegal immigration and fentanyl trafficking in imposing tariffs, though he frequently lambasts alleged trade imbalances when discussing levies.
Price hikes possible
Various consumer items appear poised for price hikes after Trump’s fresh tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China this week.
They include products like avocados, strawberries, electronics and gasoline.
Of the agricultural products imported from Mexico to the United States in 2023, more than 72% were fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as beer and other alcohol, government figures showed.
In an address to Congress on Tuesday, Trump said tariffs would bring “a little disturbance” to the world’s biggest economy.
Leavitt defended Trump’s remarks Wednesday as “realistic,” saying that standing up to foreign nations “requires a little bit of disruption.”
Earlier on Wednesday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick dismissed the possibility of lifting America’s levies completely but said Trump was mulling market segments where he could provide temporary relief.
Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and Canada are a heavy blow given that the three countries have a trade pact.
The US president renegotiated the agreement in his first term, touting the reworked deal at the time as the “fairest, most balanced, and beneficial trade agreement” in America’s history.