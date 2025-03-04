Stock markets, oil slide on trade war fears as US tariffs bite

The main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, fell almost 2% to $69.04 a day after OPEC+ confirmed plans to hike oil output from April, amid pressure from Trump to lower prices.

“Investors don’t like tariffs, and they are deeply uncomfortable with President Trump’s new world order, which is weighing on market sentiment,” said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading platform.

US tariffs of 25% for Canadian and Mexican goods came into effect on Tuesday along with the doubling of levies on Chinese imports to 20%. The three countries announced retaliatory moves.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference about the US tariffs against Canada on Tuesday. Photo / Dave Chan, AFP

“The US administration is continuing to cause even more global upheaval and overnight by far the broadest set of tariffs yet has come into effect,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid.

But Reid added: “There is still some market doubt as to whether all these tariffs will persist for a prolonged period of time.”

The European Union warned that the tariffs on Canada and Mexico risk “disrupting global trade”, urging Washington to reverse course.

“These tariffs threaten deeply integrated supply chains, investment flows, and economic stability across the Atlantic,” said EU trade spokesman Olof Gill.

Amid fears the EU will be the next target, French Economy Minister Eric Lombard insisted the bloc would be tough in negotiations.

“We have negotiators who are playing hardball, we will play hardball but ... we need to reach a balanced deal to protect our economies,” Lombard said.

China congress and eurozone rates

Bitcoin continued its recent nosedive as it dropped below $83,000 while the US dollar came under pressure.

Traders have their eyes on other major economic events this week.

Investors hope China will announce a huge economic stimulus package at its annual parliamentary meeting, the National People’s Congress.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates again to try to boost a floundering eurozone economy.

The key scheduled economic event Friday will be US jobs data.

Key figures around 05.40 NZT

New York - Dow: DOWN 1.7% at 42,439.97 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.7 percent at 5,799.25

New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 1.5% at 18,090.25

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.3% at 8,759.00 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.9% at 8,047.92 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 3.5% at 22,326.81 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2% at 37,331.18 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3% at 22,941.77 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2% at 3,324.21 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at 1.0535 from $1.0419 on Monday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2730 from $1.2612

Dollar/yen: DOWN 148.75 from 150.28 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 82.76 pence from 82.62 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0% at $67.67 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.6 percent at $70.29 per barrel

© Agence France-Presse