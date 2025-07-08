Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Houthi rebels resume Red Sea attacks, killing three on cargo ship

By Aya Iskandarani and Maha Loubaris
AFP·
4 mins to read

Red Sea shipping under threat as Houthis attack cargo vessel. Photo / AFP / UAE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / HANDOUT

Red Sea shipping under threat as Houthis attack cargo vessel. Photo / AFP / UAE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / HANDOUT

An ongoing attack on a cargo vessel in the Red Sea has killed three people, an EU maritime force said Tuesday, after Yemen’s Houthi rebels resumed their campaign against shipping in the vital waterway.

The Eternity, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, had been badly damaged and was under “continuous attack” since

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World