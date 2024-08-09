Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government risks being overwhelmed by race - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
8 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead the government delegation onto the marae at Ratana Pa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters lead the government delegation onto the marae at Ratana Pa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS:

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.

OPINION

Every politician loves

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics