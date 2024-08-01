Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Damning Treasury report on why everything costs too much and takes too long

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop released a damning infrastructure report. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop released a damning infrastructure report. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ministers in the new Government are unhappy with the amount of information they get on the $93.7 billion worth of infrastructure investment across 137 different projects the Government plans to do over the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics