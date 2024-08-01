In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, rowing 'super mums' win gold, and the boss of Presbyterian Support Otago quits. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Photosport

By RNZ

Ngāpuhi leaders have walked out of a meeting with the Prime Minister in a protest over coalition government policies.

Chair Mana Tahere said the delegation would not sit in the room in silence with a government it said was running roughshod over Māori.

He says there is frustration and dissatisfaction over the way the government is treating Māori.

Tahere cited issues like Māori wards, changes to the Oranga Tamariki Act, moves to overturn the seabed and foreshore judgement and the forthcoming Treaty Principles bill.