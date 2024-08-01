Advertisement
Ngāpuhi leaders walk out of meeting with Christopher Luxon in protest

RNZ
Ngāpuhi leaders have walked out of a meeting with the Prime Minister in a protest over coalition government policies.

Chair Mana Tahere said the delegation would not sit in the room in silence with a government it said was running roughshod over Māori.

He says there is frustration and dissatisfaction over the way the government is treating Māori.

Tahere cited issues like Māori wards, changes to the Oranga Tamariki Act, moves to overturn the seabed and foreshore judgement and the forthcoming Treaty Principles bill.

The meeting was part of a National iwi Chairs Forum this morning in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Mana Tahere says Ngāpuhi wants to exclude the Government from meetings until further notice.

It is planning a rally in Kaikohe tomorrow and at Parliament on Monday.

There were a number of Government ministers at the Forum. They included Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Minister of Justice Paul Goldsmith, Minister of Māori Development Tama Potaka, Customs and Associate Health minister Casey Costello and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts.

Breaking news. More to come.

- RNZ

